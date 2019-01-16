Quell Reports Successful CES 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced a successful CES 2019, the world’s largest and most influential technology event, which took place January 8 – 11 in Las Vegas. Highlights of the week-long event include:



Quell 2.0 Named CES Innovation Award Honoree





Quell ® 2.0 was named a CES ® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category, recognizing the company’s innovative application of AI + neurotechnology to manage chronic pain.

2.0 was named a CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Fitness, Sports and Biotech product category, recognizing the company’s innovative application of AI + neurotechnology to manage chronic pain. NeuroMetrix President and CEO, Shai Gozani was a speaker at the Digital Health Summit at CES, focusing on the continued advances in healthcare.

PC Magazine picked Quell 2.0 as one of the "Best Wearables at CES 2019" .

picked Quell 2.0 as one of the "Best Wearables at CES 2019" The Washington Times named Quell 2.0 a “Technological Option to Opioids” .

named Quell 2.0 a “Technological Option to Opioids” Digital Trends included Quell 2.0 in their list of “The best CES 2019 health gadgets” .

included Quell 2.0 in their list of “The best CES 2019 health gadgets” Jennifer Jolly, technology expert for USA Today, and The Today Show included Quell 2.0 in her TV broadcast from the floor of CES.

/EIN News/ -- For a recap of Quell at CES and a preview of coming innovation, visit Quell on YouTube .



About Quell

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world’s largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit http://www.neurometrix.com .

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

