Voluntary Recall Notice of El Guapo Chile Habanero and Chile Pasilla-Ancho Pouches Due to Unlabeled Peanut Allergen

Mojave Foods Corporation is initiating a voluntary recall of El Guapo Chile Habanero and Chile Pasilla-Ancho pouches due to an unlabeled peanut allergen.

This recall does not impact any other El Guapo products.

To date, Mojave Foods has not received notice of any allergic reactions related to the products covered by this recall. In sensitive individuals, products containing peanuts can cause illness or severe reactions.

PRODUCT AND DATE CODE INFORMATION:

EL GUAPO CHILE HABANERO EL GUAPO PASILLA-ANCHO CHILE PODS 0.5 OZ 2 OZ 7.5 OZ 11 OZ UPC # 044989012968 UPC # 044989010391 UPC # 044989211088 UPC # 044989211149 BEST BY APR/05/19 BEST BY JUN/20/20 BEST BY JUN/13/20 BEST BY JUN/12/20 BEST BY JUN/21/19 BEST BY JUN/14/20 BEST BY JUN/22/19 BEST BY OCT/29/19 BEST BY DEC/07/19 BEST BY FEB/05/20 BEST BY FEB/06/20 BEST BY JUN/12/20

This recall does not impact any other El Guapo Chile Pasilla-Ancho package sizes.

SHIPPED TO: Nationwide

Mojave Foods has alerted customers and grocery outlets to immediately remove the products with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers.

Consumers do not need to return the product to the store where it was purchased. Instead, consumers are urged to dispose of the recalled product. Please contact Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867, weekdays from 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM (Eastern Time) with inquiries.

