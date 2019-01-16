Data Analytics Industry Veteran Thierry D'Hers Joins Levyx Advisory Board

Levyx Also Hires Product Management Leader Dr. Arijit Ghosh

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levyx Inc., a provider of system software for low latency platforms for Big Data infrastructure, has announced the appointment of Mr. D'Hers, a former executive of Tableau Software, as a Strategic Advisor to help drive its product focus and corporate growth. Mr. D'Hers has a 25-year history of transforming cutting-edge technologies into successful enterprise products, specifically around productizing high-performance data analytics solutions. Most recently, Mr. D’Hers was the Chief Product Officer at FocusVision, and prior to that, he served as the VP of Product Development and Product Management at Tableau and ran several large product teams at Microsoft.



/EIN News/ -- Dr. Reza Sadri, CEO of Levyx said: "We are delighted to have Thierry join our team at a time when his product expertise can be fully leveraged. Thierry will help us shape our advanced software technologies into branded, fully productized solutions designed to fill major industry gaps for data center customers needing to resolve the critical trifecta of Big Data performance demands - large-scale, low-latency, distributed data workloads delivered as efficiently as possible."

In further support of these product initiatives, the company has hired Dr. Arijit Ghosh, who will head up the company's product management and customer-facing technical marketing functions. Dr. Ghosh comes to Levyx from Ericsson, where he served as the Head of Solutions Engineering, APAC. Having earned a PhD in Computer Science from the University of California, Irvine, he has spent the better part of his career getting sophisticated software products to market.

"Arijit will play an integral role in defining and launching our new products, shaping our longer-term product roadmap, and will add significant product development experience to our core team. We are excited to have him join us to help us accelerate our growth," Dr. Sadri added.

Levyx is at a critical juncture on its way to becoming more product- and customer-focused. The addition of Mr. D’Hers and Dr. Ghosh expand the company’s management team capabilities, specifically in the areas of product management and product marketing.

About Levyx Inc.



Levyx designs high-performance software solutions to accelerate analytic and computational functions of demanding enterprise applications on any storage media or platform. Optimized for the latest hardware innovations, Levyx disrupts the economics of running big data applications and brings the benefits of high-speed data processing to all enterprises. The company’s core value-add is to enable customers to process their massive workloads in real-time at fractions of the cost of competitive solutions. More information is available at https://www.levyx.com.

Levyx and the Levyx logo are trademarks of Levyx Inc. All other trademarks or brand names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Levyx Press Contact:

Luis Morales

(949) 466-2738

morales@levyx.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.