RXBAR Recalls Certain Varieties of Bars Due to a Potential Undeclared Peanut Allergen

RXBAR is voluntarily recalling certain varieties of bars because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have peanut allergies run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Varieties being recalled are:

RXBAR: Apple Cinnamon, Blueberry, Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Hazelnut, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Coffee Chocolate, Mango Pineapple, Maple Sea Salt, Mint Chocolate, Mixed Berry, Pumpkin Spice

RXBAR Kids: Apple Cinnamon Raisin, Berry Blast, Chocolate Chip

No other RXBAR flavors or RXBAR products are affected by the recall.

RXBAR identified the potential for peanut in two varieties – Chocolate Sea Salt and Coconut Chocolate – in December and initiated a recall of those varieties. We are expanding the recall out of an abundance of caution after recently receiving consumer contacts regarding allergic reactions to additional varieties.

Our investigation concluded that the issues stem from a specific ingredient supplied by a third party. We immediately changed suppliers for this ingredient when the issue arose.

People who have purchased affected product and who have peanut allergies should discard the product and contact their local retailer or RXBAR for replacement or a full refund. Consumers can contact the RXBAR consumer service team at info@rxbar.com or 1-312- 624-8200 Monday through Friday, 8:30am CT - 6pm CT and Saturday and Sunday 10am CT - 1pm CT.

Recalled products include:

Apple Cinnamon, single bar, UPC 57777 00417, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00424Best By Dates between 4/16/2019 - 5/12/2019 and 7/10/2019 - 7/11/2019

Blueberry, single bar, UPC 57777 00419, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00426 , 10-count carton, UPC 58030 00840, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00843, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00447Best By Dates between 3/21/2019 – 5/21/2019 and 7/7/2019 – 9/29/2019

Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00469, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00472, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00845, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00492Best by Dates between 3/24/2019 – 5/14/2019, 7/11/2019 – 9/8/2019 and 9/30/2019 – 10/1/2019

Chocolate Hazelnut, single bar, UPC 59162 00709, 12-count carton, UPC 59162 00710, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00717, Best By Dates between 2/17/2019 – 10/18/2019

Chocolate Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00423, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00430, 10- count carton, UPC 59162 00720, 5-count carton, UPC 58030 00841, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00448 Best By Dates between 3/4/2019 – 9/11/2019 and on 10/11/2019 only

Coconut Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00421, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00428, 5- count carton, UPC 58030 00844, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00491 Best By Dates between 3/1/2019 – 10/13/2019

Coffee Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00422, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00429, Best By Dates between 4/13/2019 – 8/15/2019

Mango Pineapple, single bar, UPC 57777 00494, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00495, 4- count carton, UPC 59162 00718, Best By Dates between 2/16/2019 – 10/19/2019

Maple Sea Salt, single bar, UPC 57777 00441, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00440, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00454 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 5/23/2019, 7/18/2019 – 7/19/2019 and 9/9/2019 – 9/10/2019

Mint Chocolate, single bar, UPC 57777 00433, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00434, 4-count carton, UPC 57777 00449 Best By Dates between 3/2/2019 – 4/18/2019 and 7/26/2019 – 8/9/2019

Mixed Berry, single bar, UPC 57777 00467, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00470, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00700 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 5/6/2019 and 7/10/2019 – 8/30/2019

KIDS Apple Cinnamon Raisin, single bar, UPC 57777 00477, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00479, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00453 Best By Dates between 3/3/2019 – 4/16/2019 and 7/12/2019 only

KIDS Berry Blast, single bar, UPC 57777 00475, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00478, 5-count carton, UPC 57777 00451 Best By Dates between 3/14/2019 – 4/26/2019 and 6/6/2019 – 8/5/2019

KIDS Chocolate Chip, single bar, UPC 57777 00476, 16-count carton, UPC 57777 00480, 5- count carton, UPC 57777 00452, Best By Dates between 3/15/2019 – 4/14/2019 and 7/17/2019 – 9/21/2019

Pumpkin Spice, single bar, UPC 57777 00418, 12-count carton, UPC 57777 00425, 4-count carton, UPC 59162 00719 Best By Dates between 5/9/2019 – 7/11/2019

10-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Coconut Chocolate, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00725, Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 10/16/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00481Best By Dates between 1/14/2019 – 6/10/2019

12-Bar Variety Pack (Blueberry, Chocolate Sea Salt, Mixed Berry, Peanut Butter, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 57777 00435, See Best By Date on individual bars as noted in other 12-bar pack

14-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Chip and Chocolate Sea Salt), UPC 58030 00821, Best By Dates between 9/20/2019 – 10/1/2019

16-Bar Variety Pack (Chocolate Sea Salt, Peanut Butter Chocolate), UPC 59162 00784, Best By Dates between 7/18/2019 – 9/7/2019

Product images of these products can be found at www.rxbar.com/recall.

