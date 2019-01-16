Lever Launches ADP Workforce Now® Connector to Improve the Speed and Quality of Hiring

Talent acquisition software leader unveils new integration that transforms how companies engage, hire and onboard new talent.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lever, the company transforming the way organizations hire, announces Lever Talent Acquisition Suite integration with ADP® to streamline the entire candidate lifecycle. With the availability of the Lever Connector for ADP Workforce Now® on ADP Marketplace, organizations eliminate costly manual entry and data errors.

/EIN News/ -- The Lever Connector for ADP Workforce Now seamlessly sends newly hired employee information from Lever to ADP Workforce Now. Information from the candidate profile, requisition, offer, and profile form in Lever are pre-populated in the ADP new hire wizard, saving time and improving data entry quality.

The Lever Difference

Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite consists of Lever Hire, which combines applicant tracking system (ATS) and CRM functionality in a single platform to power hiring across the entire organization; Lever Nurture, a sourcing automation product designed to proactively and personally engage candidates at scale; and Lever Analytics, which enables talent teams to continually assess and improve their recruiting processes.

“Lever has transformed the way Shopify sources, engages and eventually hires top talent. Recruiting before Lever took a lot of manual work that was prone to human error. Now, the process is way faster and easier to personalize,” says Sarah Eastman, Recruiter at Shopify.

“This integration is a major win and delivers tremendous value for our customers,” said Craig Cohen, General Manager of ADP Marketplace. “ADP clients can now access Lever as a best-of-breed CRM and ATS solution in conjunction with ADP to meet their HRIS needs."

About Lever

Lever’s Talent Acquisition Suite unifies organizations to source, nurture, interview, and hire top talent through effortless collaboration. Lever was founded in 2012 in San Francisco. The company has raised more than $73 million in funding from Adams Street Partners, Scale Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, Y Combinator, Redpoint Ventures, and Correlation Ventures among others. Lever supports the hiring needs of over 1,900 companies around the globe including the teams at Netflix, Hot Topic, KPMG New Zealand, and Cirque du Soleil. With an overall gender ratio of 50:50, Lever is also fiercely committed to building a team culture that celebrates diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.lever.co .

About ADP Marketplace

ADP Marketplace is a digital storefront designed to help employers create HR ecosystems for their companies using solutions from ADP and leading third-party partners, enabling companies of all sizes to extend the value of their workforce solutions seamlessly across their entire organization via a secure, single-sign-on process.

Access the Lever Connector for ADP Workforce Now at https://apps.adp.com/apps/226093



MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Cohen

Traeger Communications

acohen@traegercommunications.com

303-522-0783



