$800,000 in Scholarships Offered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today, students, military servicemen and women, foodservice educators and more can apply for scholarships and grants to pursue jobs and careers in the restaurant, foodservice and hospitality industry.



Each year, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) awards more than $800,000 in scholarships and grants to students across the country. Applications are being accepted through March 15, 2019 from anyone pursuing a post-secondary education and/or technical training.

Ashley Owens received an NRAEF scholarship to study restaurant management at the University of Houston.









Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used towards tuition and fees, books, room and board and other school-related expenses. The scholarships have no age restrictions—whether applicants are recent high-school graduates, adults looking to make a career change, or educators seeking to advance their knowledge of the industry, people from all backgrounds can apply.

“Over the past 15 years, our scholarship and grants program has awarded more than $16 million in to 6,000 undergraduate students and foodservice educators,” said Rob Gifford, executive vice president of the NRAEF. “These much-needed funds are made possible by our many supporters and donors and continue to jumpstart the careers of the industry’s future leaders.”

In 2018, 70 percent of the NRAEF’s scholarships were awarded to women, 41 percent were awarded to minorities and 91 percent of recipients have experience working in the restaurant and foodservice industry.



About the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation: As the philanthropic foundation of the National Restaurant Association, the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation’s mission of service to the public is dedicated to enhancing the industry’s training and education, career development and community engagement efforts. The NRAEF and its programs work to Attract, Empower and Advance today’s and tomorrow’s restaurant and foodservice workforce. NRAEF programs include: ProStart® – a high-school career and technical education program; Restaurant Ready – partnering with community based organizations to provide “opportunity youth” with skills training and job opportunities; Military – helping military servicemen and women transition their skills to restaurant and foodservice careers; Scholarships – financial assistance for students pursuing restaurant, foodservice and hospitality degrees; and, the Hospitality Sector Registered Apprenticeship project – a partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association providing a hospitality apprenticeship program for the industry. For more information on the NRAEF, visit ChooseRestaurants.org .

