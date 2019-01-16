P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018

/EIN News/ -- TONTITOWN, Ark., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTSI) today reported net income of $6.1 million, or diluted earnings per share of $1.01, for the fourth quarter of 2018, and net income of $24.0 million, or diluted earnings per share of $3.90, for the year ended December 31, 2018. These results include non-cash, non-operating losses associated with our investments in marketable equity securities which negatively impacted diluted earnings per share by $0.70 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and by $0.71 for the year ended December 31, 2018. This non-cash charge was recognized as the result of new accounting requirements which became effective for the Company during 2018 and required that changes in the fair value of equity investments flow through earnings. These results compare to net income of $31.6 million, or diluted earnings per share of $5.00 for the fourth quarter of 2017, and net income of $38.9 million, or diluted earnings per share of $6.08 for the year ended December 31, 2017. The 2017 results include a non-cash income tax benefit as a result of the tax reform law enacted during the fourth quarter of 2017. This tax benefit positively impacted diluted earnings per share by $4.72 and $4.65 for the fourth quarter of 2017 and the year ended December 31, 2017, respectively.



Operating revenues increased 24.6% to $138.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $110.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in operating revenues includes an increase in fuel surcharge revenue from $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 to $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as fuel prices were higher during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. For the year ended December 31, 2018, operating revenues increased 21.8% to $533.3 million compared to $437.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2017. The increase in operating revenues includes an increase in fuel surcharge revenue from $64.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2017 to $87.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as fuel prices were higher during 2018 as compared to 2017.

Daniel H. Cushman, President of the Company, commented, “We were very pleased with the financial results for both our fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018; each setting new operating records for best quarter and best year in the Company’s history. As mentioned in earlier releases, 2018 began with a fairly significant challenge as recently implemented driver pay increases immediately increased our expenses while customer rate increases would not take effect until later in the year. As a result, we didn’t really begin to see the improvements we were expecting until the last half of 2018. Since then, we have experienced seven consecutive months of record operating results.

“In the fourth quarter of 2018 we were faced with many of the usual challenges that occur in our fourth quarter each year, including scheduled auto plant downtimes and customer holiday schedules which result in reduced business work days. These hurdles often make the fourth quarter more difficult to achieve sequential growth. However, in 2018 we overcame these headwinds and surpassed third quarter operating results, which had been our previous best quarter on record. Each month of the fourth quarter individually broke previous operating records for that respective month, so we are encouraged by the continued strong demand through year end.

“While a portion of our 2018 success is certainly attributable to a strong freight market in general, much of our success came from our commitment to expand on business with customers where relationships were established during the weak market periods of 2016 and early 2017. We participated in ‘peak business’ opportunities in the fourth quarter 2017, and saw an expansion in this type of business during the fourth quarter 2018. We continue to apply the ‘best in class’ service levels demanded by automotive shippers to these non-automotive customers with great results, as illustrated by Fed Ex awarding us their ‘Ground Carrier of the Year’ award in 2018. We attribute much of our ability to overcome our typical fourth quarter hurdles to the new business opportunities that have helped us mitigate the effect of the traditional automotive plant downtime.

“Despite ever increasing competition for professional drivers, we accomplished almost 20% growth in our truck fleet count during 2018. Much of the success in this area is attributable to customer support for freight rate increases, which facilitated both across-the-board and lane-specific rate increases to our drivers. Increasing density in key lanes and the recurring nature of much of our dedicated business has also been key to our ability to offer predicable, recurring home time. However, without the superb effort of our recruiting team in marketing to the diverse combination of driving jobs we offer, these results would not have been possible.

“We continue to re-invest in the Company, with major 2018 investments in fleet renewal, fleet growth, and real estate investments in Laredo, Nuevo Laredo, and expansion of our corporate headquarters, to name a few. These investments are intended to maintain one of the newest fleets of trucks and trailers in the industry, and to support growth initiatives in cross-border and brokerage operations. The expansion of our corporate headquarters includes the acquisition of neighboring properties which are intended to allow for up to 200% growth in the size of our brokerage operations which achieved record revenues and operating profitability during 2018 and included revenue growth of 75% and improvement in operating income of 146% for 2018 as compared to 2017.

“We look forward to the opportunities which we believe 2019 holds, and believe we are well positioned for success based on growth and cost control initiatives that we continue to pursue. We do not expect the driver market to suddenly correct itself, so we believe that the driver shortage will continue to limit the industry’s ability to add truck capacity in the near term.

“We thank our employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders for their continued support and eagerly turn the page to what we believe will be another memorable year.”

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Financial and Operating Statistics

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except earnings per share data) Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue, before fuel surcharge $ 116,611 $ 93,366 $ 445,855 $ 373,523 Fuel surcharge 21,563 17,523 87,406 64,315 Operating revenue 138,174 110,889 533,261 437,838 Operating expenses and costs: Salaries, wages and benefits 30,820 26,342 119,819 102,227 Operating supplies and expenses 22,927 20,361 93,130 79,505 Rent and purchased transportation 50,355 43,638 201,455 174,477 Depreciation 12,861 10,941 49,387 42,274 Insurance and claims 4,162 4,117 17,191 17,484 Other 3,074 2,457 11,983 9,249 Gain on disposition of equipment (700 ) (319 ) (1,306 ) (58 ) Total operating expenses and costs 123,499 107,537 491,659 425,158 Operating income 14,675 3,352 41,602 12,680 Interest expense (2,019 ) (1,070 ) (6,245 ) (3,902 ) Non-operating (loss) income (4,704 ) 384 (4,016 ) 5,853 Income before income taxes 7,952 2,666 31,341 14,631 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,882 (28,895 ) 7,347 (24,268 ) Net income $ 6,070 $ 31,561 $ 23,994 $ 38,899 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.01 $ 5.00 $ 3.90 $ 6.08 Average shares outstanding – Diluted 6,029 6,312 6,159 6,398





P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Key Financial and Operating Statistics

(unaudited) Quarter Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Truckload Operations 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total miles (in thousands) 53,943 54,145 222,738 229,392 Operating ratio (1) 85.86 % 96.71 % 89.73 % 96.70 % Empty miles factor 7.29 % 6.91 % 6.31 % 6.77 % Revenue per total mile, before fuel surcharge $ 1.74 $ 1.44 $ 1.60 $ 1.41 Total loads 98,786 86,094 398,080 339,182 Revenue per truck per work day $ 736 $ 727 $ 738 $ 695 Revenue per truck per week $ 3,680 $ 3,637 $ 3,691 $ 3,473 Average company-driver trucks 1,399 1,144 1,327 1,201 Average owner operator trucks 630 588 574 634 Logistics Operations Total revenue (in thousands) $ 22,540 $ 15,251 $ 89,286 $ 51,098 Operating ratio 93.90 % 94.88 % 94.41 % 96.03 %

______________________________________

1) Operating ratio has been calculated based upon total operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, as a percentage of revenue, before fuel surcharge. We used revenue, before fuel surcharge, and operating expenses, net of fuel surcharge, because we believe that eliminating this sometimes volatile source of revenue affords a more consistent basis for comparing our results of operations from period to period.

