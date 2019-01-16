Norwegian Cruise Line Honors Avoya Travel As 2018 Online Partner Of The Year

Avoya Recognized for Superior Sales and Innovative Consumer Travel Planning Experience

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the world’s most innovative travel brands, has been honored with Norwegian Cruise Line’s esteemed 2018 Online Partner of the Year award. The award acknowledges Avoya’s top sales achievements and its innovative customer experience that combines cutting-edge website technology and online search with the personalized service of expert travel professionals in the Avoya Network™. This is the sixth time Norwegian Cruise Line has named Avoya a Partner of the Year and the second time Avoya has received the Online Partner of the Year honor.



/EIN News/ -- The Online Partner of the Year award is one of the top travel partner distinctions given by Norwegian Cruise Line. It recognizes Avoya's superior ability to generate customer demand for Norwegian Cruise Line through its leading marketing, technology, and Live Leads™ program that uses proprietary patented technology to successfully connect new customers with travel experts in the Avoya Network.

In 2018, Avoya launched enhancements to its partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line that successfully created even more cruise bookings for Norwegian Cruise Line. Implementing new personalized, data-driven marketing campaigns; partnering on greater exclusive amenities; and promoting personalized interaction between Avoya Network members and Norwegian Cruise Line created stronger synergies. Ultimately, this helped Avoya deliver even better customer experiences and higher value to Norwegian Cruise Line guests.

Avoya continues to leverage Norwegian Cruise Line’s strong brand and strengthen its partnership by supporting the company’s new collection of products. Avoya looks forward to introducing travelers to the highly anticipated Norwegian Encore in Miami and the newly refurbished Norwegian Joy that will join the popular Norwegian Bliss in offering more cruise vacations in Alaska.

“Norwegian Cruise Line is pleased to recognize Avoya Travel and the elite Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network with our Online Partner of the Year award. Avoya Travel is truly best-in-class with their lead generation strategy and online innovation, technology, and data intelligence,” said Camille Olivere, Senior Vice President, Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are delighted with the continued success of our partnership with Avoya Travel and look forward to strategically growing our businesses together while delivering extraordinary cruise experiences to our mutual guests.”

Avoya and Norwegian Cruise Line both celebrated outstanding sales in 2018. When commending their travel Partners of the Year, Olivere credited the instrumental role Avoya had in contributing to Norwegian Cruise Line’s record year and continued success.

“Avoya Travel is honored to earn Norwegian Cruise Line’s Online Partner of the Year and be acknowledged once again for providing the best vacation planning service and value to travelers,” said Jeff Anderson, Executive Vice President, Avoya Travel. “We are excited for the future of our partnership with Norwegian Cruise Line and look forward to sharing their new itineraries and ships with more travelers than ever before in 2019 and beyond.”

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel is a family-owned company with a longstanding reputation for being one of the world’s most innovative marketing and travel technology companies. As an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and one of their largest sellers of cruises and tours, Avoya is deeply committed to Integrity and Professionalism™, service, and value in every aspect of planning cruises and vacations. Through an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies, Avoya provides exclusive discounts, amenities, and first-class customer service to travelers worldwide. Cruise lines and travel partners recognize this, as Avoya has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises, and more. Today, Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

