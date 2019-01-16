New Report Questions Whether Privacy Regulations Will Restrain The Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media (WC, SP, SEO & SM) Market’s Growth

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While some have forecast that government regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation will restrain the WC, SP, SEO & SM, a new report from The Business Research Company, Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 , predicts that the market’s growth will accelerate from 16.5% a year to 18.5%. The law requires all websites operating in the EU, whatever their origin, to use cookies only after obtaining permission from the sites’ visitors. The law makes it more difficult for website owners to utilize cookies for personalized marketing campaigns. However, the popularity and penetration of the web content, search portals, SEO services and social media make advertising on them more effective than on other media, so it is likely that restraints on the market’s growth will be limited.



The market’s players have had to act to comply with the new regulatory regime, by, for instance, introducing a central page for privacy and security settings for its users (Facebook) or rolling out a new privacy policy to comply with the GDPR law (Google). However, the core strategies of the top players remain unaffected. Google’s growth strategy is aimed at increasing revenues through mergers and acquisitions, Facebook’s includes increasing its user base in emerging markets, exploring and using innovative technologies, and offering new products and services, Netflix’s aims at increasing its customer base by creating high quality original content. Strategies such as these, it is expected, will allow Google’s current revenues of $95 billion, Facebook’s $40 billion and Netflix’s $11 billion to continue to grow at the rapid rate predicted for the whole market.

Web Content, Search Portals, SEO Services And Social Media, Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that identify opportunities, strategies, provide market overview, and forecast market size and growth, market trends, drivers, restraints, and leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in 300+ industry reports, covering 2400+ market segments and 56 geographies. The market reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

/EIN News/ -- Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Email: info@tbrc.info



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.