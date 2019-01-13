Deputy Secretary Brouillette Attends Second Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue

DOHA, QATAR – Today, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette attended the second Qatar-U.S. Strategic Dialogue in Doha, Qatar. The Dialogue, led by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani, furthers the U.S.-Qatari strategic partnership and is important to reaffirm both countries’ joint commitment to shared objectives both regionally and across the globe. The U.S. and Qatar have the potential to utilize their resources to promote regional stability and economic growth, while simultaneously countering malign Iranian influence. In large part, this new era of regional growth will be the result of enhanced commercial ties and exchanges, especially in energy.

Deputy Secretary Brouillette co-chaired the Dialogue’s Energy Cooperation session with Qatar Petroleum’s H.E. Sheikh Mishal Al-Thani in the afternoon to discuss energy collaboration in Qatar, the United States, and abroad. They talked about the importance of LNG, with both nations being leading exporters of natural gas and the U.S. being the world’s top producer. In addition to continuing LNG cooperation, the delegations voiced interest in potential collaboration on smart grid integration and solar technology research and development.

Brouillette also encouraged continued Qatari engagement in the establishment of a Middle East Strategic Alliance between the United States and its regional partners.

