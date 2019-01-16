US Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette Meets in Jerusalem with Israel’s Minister of Energy Dr. Yuval Steinitz

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL - US Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette, welcomed the growing energy cooperation between Israel and Egypt, and announced the US continued support for Israel’s efforts to develop the rich natural gas resources of the eastern Mediterranean. Both Ministers agreed that this additional supply can play an important role in diversifying Europe’s energy mix. Israel’s Minister of Energy Dr. Yuval Steinitz invited the Department of Energy to participate in the next forum of the East Mediterranean countries to be held again in Cairo in the coming months.

Minister Steinitz thanked the US Department of Energy (DOE) for tightening Iran's energy sanctions, which are proving to be very effective and exert pressure on the Iranian government.

Lastly, US Deputy Secretary Brouillette raised concerns over foreign investment in Israel, and hopes to continue a dialogue on best practices.

