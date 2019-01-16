DiscoverOrg Earns Four 2019 “Best of” Software Awards from G2 Crowd

B2B Intelligence leader earns user-driven accolades as one of the Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Fastest Growing, Top 50 Products for Sales and Top 50 Products for Mid-Market Businesses

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DiscoverOrg , the leading marketing and sales intelligence provider , is proud to receive four prestigious annual top software awards from G2 Crowd , the largest business commerce platform.



Among the 2019 winners of its annual Best Software Awards , DiscoverOrg’s B2B intelligence platform landed among the Top 100 Software Products, Top 50 Fastest Growing, Top 50 Products for Sales and Top 50 Products for Mid-Market Businesses - further establishing that high-quality company, contact and intent data are must-haves for sales and marketing teams of all sizes in 2019.

Tech companies on the list are selected based on data provided by its software users, and, as a result, have proven their commitment to customers and providing technology that delivers. With over 45,000 software companies on G2, DiscoverOrg’s recognition on four of G2 Crowd’s best software lists is an exceptional achievement, and one that can only be earned through the endorsement of thousands of users.

G2 Crowd compiled the list using data collected from over 270,000 authentic customer reviews written between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018. Reviews spanned across nearly 60,000 software products, and each review is vetted by an individual person, not a machine, to ensure legitimacy.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a 5-person startup or a 50,000 person enterprise - great data drives your growth,” says Henry Schuck, DiscoverOrg co-founder and CEO. “After 11 years, there is still nothing that fuels our team more than working with customers that realize tremendous value every day from our B2B intelligence. That’s why G2 Crowd’s recognition as one of the top 100 software products and top 50 sales and marketing products for companies of any size is such a significant accomplishment.”

About DiscoverOrg

Whatever your next stage of growth, DiscoverOrg will get you there faster. Growthbound organizations depend on DiscoverOrg’s deep B2B intelligence to drive their sales, marketing and recruiting activities. Our award-winning solutions provide a stream of accurate and actionable company and contact insights that can be used to find, connect with and sell to target buyers and hires more effectively – all integrated into the leading CRM, Sales Engagement and Marketing Automation Tools on the market. DiscoverOrg’s biggest differentiator is the combination of proprietary technology, tools and integrations with a layer of human-verification that allows us to deliver the highest guaranteed accuracy of any B2B provider in the market. Visit www.discoverorg.com

About G2 Crowd

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages more than 490,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than one million people visit G2 Crowd’s site to gain unique insights.

