SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Activision Blizzard, Inc. ("Activision" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATVI). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/atvi.



The investigation concerns whether Activision and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 11, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be separating from its design and development partner Bungie, Inc. ("Bungie") and that Bungie will assume full publishing rights and responsibilities for the Destiny franchise. Bungie had developed the Destiny franchise with Activision as publisher. In the first five days of the Destiny franchise's release, it sold $325M at retail. Following this news, Activision stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on January 11, 2019.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Activision shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/atvi. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.