OPTIZMO™ Appoints Jake Dearstyne as Chief Revenue Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in suppression list management, today announced the appointment of Jake Dearstyne as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), as the company continues to grow its business in the U.S. and international markets.



/EIN News/ -- Dearstyne has been with OPTIZMO since 2010, when he was the first person to join co-founders Khris Thayer and Grant Fern and begin growing the company. Over the past nine years, Dearstyne focused on bringing new clients onboard and overseeing customer support. In 2013, he was named VP of Business Development, where he focused more of his attention on developing the company’s enterprise client base as well as developing strategic partnerships with key companies in the email and overall digital marketing industry.

“Jake has been an integral part of our team for the past 9 years and has been instrumental in the company’s growth to date,” said Khris Thayer, CEO and Co-Founder of OPTIZMO. “He has headed up our sales and business development operations for years and this is a natural next step in his career and OPTIZMO’s continued evolution. We’re thrilled to have someone of Jake’s caliber on the leadership team, helping drive the company’s continued growth in 2019 and beyond.”

In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Dearstyne will oversee all revenue generating and client retention initiatives for the company, with a goal of driving continued and accelerated growth for the company, which was named to the Inc 5000 in 2018, as one of the fastest growing privately held companies in the United States.

“I’m just so excited and honored to take on this new role, leading the company’s growth strategy in to 2019 and beyond,” said Dearstyne. “As incredible as the last 10 years have been for us, the OPTIZMO team is extremely well positioned to take the next step in its evolution as the recognized leader in suppression management and email compliance. We’ve got big plans for the next decade, and in addition to guiding our sales and product operations toward expansion in areas such as SMS and broader scale email data services, my primary goal as CRO will be to facilitate company growth through all means available. We’ve got a huge advantage in our existing foundation of state-of-the-art technology, paired with world-class customer service and support. As a service provider and knowing you’ve got great people in the right roles, working together toward the same objectives, AND superior tech. That really tees up a clear path to success across the board for our team and clients.”

This appointment comes at the start of a momentous year for OPTIZMO, as the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019. Along with this milestone, OPTIZMO recently released a new company website, which capped off a busy year of publishing content focused on email marketing and email compliance.

OPTIZMO will be celebrating its 10th anniversary in a variety of ways throughout the year, including plans to release several new products to better serve its clients around the world.

About OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business, but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia.

