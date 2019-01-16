CAPS® Awarded National Outsourced Admixture Service Agreement with Premier, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc. (CAPS), the nation’s largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies, announced today that is has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for its 503A and 503B product portfolio with Premier, Inc.



Under the agreement, Premier members will be able to take advantage of special pricing and pre-negotiated terms that span a comprehensive range of admixture services including; Parenteral Nutrition, Cardioplegia, Standardized Drug Delivery, Controlled Substances for IV and Epidurals, Pre-Filled Anesthesia Syringes, and CRRT Solutions.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to provide our extensive portfolio of sterile compounded products to Premier’s membership. With over 27 years of experience, CAPS has been a front-runner in implementing the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) 503B quality assurance requirements under the Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA). We are committed to providing our customers with unparalleled quality and service,” said Mike Koch, Senior Vice President, CAPS Professional Services. “Our footprint consists of 22 503A regional patient specific dispensing pharmacies and three 503B outsourcing facilities located in San Diego, CA, Allentown, PA, and now Phoenix, AZ,” Koch said.

Premier Inc. is a United-States based healthcare improving company, uniting an alliance that consists of 4,000 U.S hospitals and 165,000 other providers and organizations to convert the healthcare industry. With comprehensive analytics and efficiency improvement strategies, Premier offers members better care at lower premiums.

About CAPS

CAPS is the nation’s largest network of outsourcing admixture pharmacies. A pioneer in the outsourcing of CSPs, CAPS was founded in 1991 and delivers high quality, same-day admixture services and solutions to hospitals and outpatient facilities across the nation. CAPS has three 503B FDA registered facilities which provide outsourcing facility services and 22 state licensed 503A regional pharmacies that dispense labeled, patient specific prescriptions including parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. To learn more about CAPS visit www.CAPSPharmacy.com .

Contact:

Todd Jones

Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc.

720-590-4871

Todd.Jones@CAPSpharmacy.com



