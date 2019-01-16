Water Technologies International, Inc. Incorporates Now Brands HS, Inc. for its Cannabidiol Healthy Solutions Product line

/EIN News/ -- The Newly Incorporated Now Brands H.S. DBA Now Brands Healthy Solutions is Developing Eight CBD Product SKUS for Sale via a New Ecommerce Website along with Ultrapure, Hemp Derived, CBD, Nano Infused, Water.



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Technologies International, Inc. (OTC Markets Pink Sheets: WTII - News) the leader in the technology in atmospheric water generator’s production, design and water treatment, announced today, that it has Incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary called “Now Brands HS, Inc.” for the sale of its CBD, non-THC product line. Recently the Company signed an agreement with a Florida distiller and bottling company to produce their CBD, “Hemp Derived Cannabidiol” specialty water. The Company will brand the water as “GR8 Water” with its already registered trademark. The labeling on the bottle will display the GR8 Water Logo with the Now Brands Healthy Solutions name. The high alkaline, CBD water and additional SKUs with CBD Drops and Creams will be sold by Now Brands HS, Inc. The company is expecting the Healthy Solutions GR8 Water to be available soon and is working on a new ecommerce website while finalizing the white labeling of the additional products. The Company is still in negations with a CBD infused alcoholic brand through acquisition. The company is looking to expand their Hemp Derived, non-THC Product line with other popular consumable products for people and pets, along with, creams and lotions.

The WaterZone acquisition has brought stable revenues and continues to provide commercial and industrial clean water solutions. The Company strives to improve its existing technology and drive sales in Florida and on a Global basis. Water Technologies International, Inc. is now ready to expand from a “Pure Water Play” to a more diversified commercial and retail enterprise.

Water Technologies, Inc.’s CEO, William Scott Tudor, said, “I am working hard to execute our expansion into the CBD, Hemp Derived, Water, beverage and consumable CBD product industry. We have several clients interested in our Hemp derived beverages and consumable products. My goal is to diversify the Company and increase our revenue growth. We are planning to acquire other companies with existing sales and distribution channels. This will help with the distribution of our water and our consumable SKUs over the next few years. The CBD Hemp industry here in the USA is expected to reach over 20 Billion in sales by 2022 by some analysts accounts!”

A video showing the proof of concept prototype is available at the company’s website, www.gr8water.net

For a direct link to a copy of the company’s product information “Slick Sheets” visit our website at: www.gr8water.net/products/slick-sheets.

About the Company Water Technologies International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries, GR8 Water, Inc. (Great Water) and Aqua Pure International, Inc. (Specializing in Filtration Systems) are engaged in the manufacture and distribution of technologically advanced Atmospheric Water Generators (AWG). These unique devices utilize a patent pending air purification input system to produce clean, great-tasting, safe water from the humidity in the air. GR8 Water makes freestanding water factory units for the home or office and large, industrial-sized water units using a modular design that can produce up to thousands of gallons of water each day from ambient air. GR8 Water strives to make safe drinking water available to everyone on the planet, making the world a better place in which to live while nurturing the environment. The Company has patents issued by the USPTO and has filed for additional patents with the USPTO. It has also filed globally through the Patent Cooperation Treaty. Its “Water village” trademark has been issued by the USPTO.

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements.

Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations for Water Technologies Intl., Inc.

William S Tudor, CEO

561-841-6024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.