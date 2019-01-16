Votacall Releases an Update to their Mobile App Streamlining and Enhancing the Apple iPhone Mobile VoIP User Experience

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Votacall , a leading provider of Cloud PBX solutions and business communications systems, has released the latest update to the award winning Votacall GO! mobile app. Utilizing the Apple CallKit, Votacall has simplified the user mobile communication and collaboration experience. Leveraging the Apple CallKit ensures that business mobility users will have an experience that is both familiar and streamlined because the Votacall GO! mobile functions as a native iPhone app.



Votacall strives to deliver functionality that promotes Simplicity without sacrificing functionality and the latest release of Votacall GO! with Apple CallKit achieves this goal.

“For me, mobility is no longer a nice to have, it is a need to have,” said Andy DeAngelis, Chief Operating Officer, Votacall. “Customers expect an experience that is streamlined and simple wherever and whenever they need it. We do not want our customers thinking about how to use technology, therefore it must be familiar and intuitive. This is what our latest enhancement to the Votacall GO! mobile app promises to deliver.”

CallKit’s architecture is designed to make 3rd party VoIP app functionality as seamless as possible. Votacall GO! users can now answer business calls via their iPhone device without unlocking the phone or opening the app. Users have one touch access to incoming business calls and because Votacall’s VoIP Mobility app has deeper integration with the Native Apple interface, VoIP calls will not drop due to a priority being placed on an incoming cellular call. You the user determine what calls take priority and can toggle between business and personal calling with ease. Now, Votacall GO! truly allows the iPhone user to have VoIP Mobility their way.

Please note: Although this latest release is specific to the Apple iPhone, Android users already have access to the same functionality from a previous update.

About Votacall

Votacall is a leading provider of cloud-based voice solutions and business communication systems, with expertise in VoIP, unified communications and call center design and deployment. The company is committed to delivering best-in-class solutions to its customers – helping them stay ahead of the technological curve at the lowest total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.votacall.com .

