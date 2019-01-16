FuelCell Energy Reinforces Commitment to Environmental Stewardship by Attaining ISO 14001:2015 Certification

Industry leader in implementing best practices for Environment Management Systems

/EIN News/ -- DANBURY, Conn., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy , Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, announces that the Company received ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Environmental Management System (EMS) last quarter reinforcing FuelCell Energy’s core values of continual improvement and commitment to environmental stewardship.

International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 14001:2015 is the international standard that focuses on practical tools for companies looking to manage their environmental responsibilities. FuelCell Energy, as the largest publicly traded fuel cell manufacturer in the US and an international supplier to utility companies, municipalities, corporations and education institutions, is pleased to make this commitment to upholding the highest environmental standards across its business practices.

“The ISO 14001:2015 certification is an important milestone for FuelCell Energy,” said Tony Rauseo, Chief Operating Officer. “Environmental impact has always factored into our business strategy, and this certification exemplifies our commitment to environmental performance in a socially responsible manner. This is engrained in our corporate culture and business management, as well as in the design, manufacturing, installation and servicing of our SureSource™ fuel cell power plants.”

“In addition, our commitment to environmental stewardship provides us with a competitive advantage through improved efficiencies and reduced cost for our customers, such as lower energy consumption, reduced waste, and a strong commitment to mitigating risks of accidents. Additionally, we see continued interest from customers and potential customers to view our role as environmental leaders, both in our products and our operations. We are proud to be a leader in the fuel cell space with our full commitment to environmental responsibility.”

The Company's EMS provides a framework to continually improve environmental performance and ensures that rigorous environmental standards are continuously met through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, so that customers receive the utmost value for their investment in ultra-clean, efficient distributed power generation solutions.

ISO 14001-2015 certification requires an organization to demonstrate that their systems meet the very latest in global best practices for environmental management. To attain the ISO 14001:2015 certification, an organization must exhibit its commitment to sustainability and the environment by applying a management system that allows for continual improvement and the ability to conform to customer, statutory and regulatory environmental requirements. The auditing for this ISO certification was performed by American Systems Registrar, an accredited independent third party registrar.

To date, our fuel cells have generated over 8,491,660,000 kWh of clean power, enough to offset up to 6,600,000 million tons of CO2 emissions, the equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions produced by 1,274,923 cars driving for one year.

SureSource™ power plants solve energy, environmental and business-related power generation challenges by providing ultra-clean, efficient and reliable distributed power generation. The fuel cells combine a fuel such as renewable biogas, directed biogas or clean natural gas with oxygen from the ambient air to efficiently produce ultra-clean electricity and usable high quality heat via an electrochemical process. Customers benefit with operating cost reductions delivered in a manner that supports sustainability goals and enhances power reliability. With high availability and capacity factors, fuel cell power plants make meaningful contributions to Renewable Portfolio Standard targets.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining environmentally responsible fuel cell power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy .

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

