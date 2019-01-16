Phunware Announces Patent for Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced the award of U.S. Patent No. 9,965,775, “Systems and Methods for Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments.” This patent is foundational to the company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform which includes:



--Software Development Kits (SDKs), comprised of location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising and analytics

--Mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions

--Cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for Healthcare, Retail, Media, Real Estate & Hospitality, Sports, Aviation and other verticals

--Knowledge graph and data for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions globally at scale

Founded in 2009, Phunware’s leadership saw that enterprises at that time were challenged with efficiently and cost-effectively creating branded applications across multiple platforms to deliver experiences to delight, engage, retain, increase and monetize their users. Ten years ago mobile applications were predominantly single utility, but Phunware realized that in the future they would become more complex as well as an increasingly important tool in the relationship between brands and consumers. With that belief, Phunware bet the company on native implementation first, mobile screen first, and built an infrastructure to support this.

This patent reflects Phunware’s core belief that every brand wants to engage their audiences through five main types of interaction:

--Through users consuming brand-specific push content

--Through creating and leveraging social networks and consumer communities to build and expand their brands

--Through play and engagement for user entertainment and utility

--Through media content used to entertain, inform, and educate consumers about brands

--Through the ability to facilitate electronic commerce with their consumers as well as use application analytics on top of aggregated affiliate, sales, usage and other data to better drive new revenue streams and optimize the return on investment associated with sales, promotion and advertising efforts.

Phunware continues to expand the capabilities of the MaaS platform with the addition of their PhunCoin ecosystem, a blockchain-powered, mobile-first cryptocurrency ecosystem connecting brands and consumers.

“We’re looking forward to further serving our customers by extending our platform capabilities with PhunCoin in 2019,” said Phunware’s co-founder and CTO, Luan Dang. “With our PhunCoin Software Development Kit (SDK), brands can connect directly with consumers, and consumers can be rewarded for the data they are willing to share.”

Phunware, Inc.—Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile:

Phunware Inc. is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), a fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit www.phunware.com , www.phuncoin.com and follow @phunware on all social media platforms.

Contact: Chris Orzeske 1-855-521-8485 7800 Shoal Creek Boulevard #230 S Austin, TX 78757

