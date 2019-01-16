Capstone Secures Follow-Up Order From Leading Global Pharmaceutical Company to Provide 1.4 MW of Clean Energy for Sensitive Manufacturing Process

VAN NUYS, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that it has secured an additional order from a leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer for an additional C600 Signature Series microturbine with integrated heat recovery.



/EIN News/ -- Cal Microturbine, Capstone’s exclusive California distributor, secured the C600S order to add to its existing C800 system to provide a total of 1.4 MW of on-site clean and green energy for the highly sensitive manufacturing process. The order for the C600S also includes heat recovery which will not only provide an additional 600 kW of highly redundant critical power but also provide operational savings as the customer will use exhaust for heating during the manufacturing process.

“This is an expansion of a previous power-only 800 kW order for the same facility in Northern California,” stated Darren Jamison, Capstone’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Capstone’s power electronics and redundant modular architecture allow customers to increase on-site capacity in low-cost 200 kW increments to meet very specific critical power and efficiency needs. This system expansion includes a pre-engineered energy storage solution that provides uninterrupted power output when the electric utility source becomes unavailable,” added Jamison.

Whether manufacturing life-saving medications, medical devices or other medical grade equipment, manufacturers require very consistent, high quality and reliable power. Short interruptions or voltage sags can cause inconsistencies or quality issues during the manufacturing process of some pharmaceuticals.

“We are seeing increased interest in critical power applications for sensitive manufacturing processes such as pharmaceuticals,” said Jim Crouse, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Capstone Turbine. “Customers are realizing that Capstone microturbines can easily integrate with other green technologies such as photovoltaic, wind and battery storage, to deliver critical power while operating in high-efficiency CHP mode. These integrated power solutions will provide energy savings and also all the benefits of traditional UPS systems, but with a defined financial payback,” added Crouse.

