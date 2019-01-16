Zosano Appoints Linda Grais M.D., J.D. to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) (“Zosano” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the appointment of Linda Grais, M.D., J.D. to its board of directors.



Dr. Grais brings a diverse and important set of experience and expertise to Zosano. After graduation from Yale Medical School and residency at UCSF, she was an assistant professor at UCSF in internal medicine, received her J.D. from Stanford Law School where she was an editor of Stanford Law and Policy Review before joining Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as an associate representing Life Science companies. Dr. Grais then founded Structural GenomiX Inc, which was sold to Eli Lilly & Co. in 2008 and became a partner at InterWest Partners, a venture capital firm, investing in biotechnology and medical device companies. Dr. Grais became the President and CEO of Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. in 2012 and successfully led Ocera through the acquisition by Mallinckrodt in 2017. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH).

“Linda brings a unique combination of expertise to Zosano Pharma,” commented John Walker Chairman and CEO. "Her experience in clinical medicine, drug development, corporate transactions and managing complex strategic issues will serve us well as we continue to development our drug delivery technology and expand our clinical portfolio.”

“I am very pleased to join the Board of Zosano Pharma at this exciting time for the company. With the projected filing of the company’s first NDA in the fourth quarter, expansion of the clinical portfolio in new therapeutic areas and the continued development of Zosano’s drug delivery platform for biological agents, there is much to accomplish, and much that I hope to contribute,” said Dr. Grais.

About Qtrypta (M207)

Qtrypta is Zosano’s lead program and is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing its proprietary ADAM technology. Zosano's ADAM technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug, and in the case of Qtrypta, its formulation of zolmitriptan. The drug-coated microneedles penetrate into the epidermis and dermis, where the investigational drug is dissolved and enters into the bloodstream. In February 2017, the Company announced statistically significant results from the ZOTRIP pivotal study, in which the 3.8mg dose of Qtrypta met both co-primary endpoints, achieving pain freedom and most bothersome symptom freedom at 2 hours. In November 2017, the Company announced the initiation of its long-term safety study evaluating Qtrypta and expects to file an NDA for Qtrypta in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the expected timing of an NDA for Qtrypta and other future events and expectations. Readers are urged to consider statements that include the words "may," "will," "would," "could," "should," "might," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "continues," "forecast," "designed," "goal," "approximately" or the negative of those words or other comparable words to be uncertain and forward-looking. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and actual outcomes may differ materially. These include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing products that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, risks inherent in the effort to build a business around such products and other risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q. Although Zosano believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot in any way guarantee that the future results, level of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Zosano and Zosano assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Zosano Contact:

Greg Kitchener

Chief Financial Officer

510-745-1200

Media Contact:

Sara Zelkovic

LifeSci Public Relations

sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

646-876-4933







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.