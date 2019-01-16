Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces a $250K Decrease of its Liabilities

/EIN News/ -- TARPON SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunder Energies Corporation (OTC:TNRG), announced today that its founder and CEO, Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, declared a business loss of $250,000 worth of his personal notes to Thunder Energies Corporation. This decreases the corporation’s liabilities from $548,949 to $298,949.



“By taking the business loss, we significantly reduce the Company's debt liability and increase investor interest in our outstanding technologies," Dr. Santilli said.

Thunder Energies also announced it has retained E & E Communications, Texas, to assist its investor relations effort. E & E Communications ( www.eandecommunications.com ) has helped hundreds of public companies all over the world and recently completed an assignment to increase stock price and liquidity to keep a Chinese company on NASDAQ. “We are looking forward to telling the very interesting Thunder Energies’ story,” Mr. Knopick said.

ABOUT THUNDER ENERGIES: Thunder Energies has three divisions: nuclear equipment, combustion equipment and optical equipment. There is a thorough explanation of each at its web site: http://www.thunder-energies.com/ .

Forward Looking Statement:

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



Contact: Paul Knopick

E & E Communications

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940-262-3584



