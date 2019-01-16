Sport Endurance to Reincorporate as Better Choice Company, Inc.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sport Endurance, Inc. (OTCQB: SENZ) (the “Company”), today announced that it is reincorporating the Company in Delaware and renaming it as Better Choice Company, Inc. The official name change, which is subject to FINRA approval, reflects the new direction of the Company’s business in line with its recent announcement to acquire TruPet LLC (“TruPet”), the parent company of TruDog, a family-owned pet food company dedicated to supplying the TruDog line of nutritional food, supplements, and pet care products for dogs, cats, and horses.



/EIN News/ -- David Lelong, Chief Executive Officer of Sport Endurance, stated, “We are excited to announce beginning the process of rebranding Sport Endurance as Better Choice Company. We believe this name more properly aligns our company with the new direction we are headed beginning with our entrance into the pet nutrition market through the planned acquisition of TruPet. Our long-term growth strategy is to provide better choice solutions through unique health benefits of CBD usage.”

“The rebranding of Sport Endurance as Better Choice Company is a key step in solidifying the Company’s corporate message going forward,” commented Michael Young, Chairman of Sport Endurance. “Better Choice Company will provide consumers with ‘better choice’ solutions for themselves and their beloved pets through traditional as well as unique hemp and hemp-derived treatment product options.”

About Sport Endurance, Inc., to be Reincorporated as Better Choice Company, Inc.

At the foundation of Sport Endurance is the belief that good health practices and nutrition contribute to and promote a higher quality of life. The goal of Sport Endurance is to improve the health of others by providing quality and effective nutritional supplement products. Sport Endurance is currently seeking opportunities in the CBD, hemp, and legal cannabis industries. For more information, please visit http://www.sportenduranceinc.com and https://www.betterchoicecompany.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TruPet’s plans to expand its business and goals including the proposed acquisition of TruPet. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include our inability to reach a definitive agreement with the principal TruPet investors, results of our continuing due diligence investigation, the future short-term market for our common stock and the market for microcap companies in general. Further information on our risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

