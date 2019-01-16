Benevity Clients Make Up More than One Third of “JUST 100” List of America’s Most JUST Companies

List Ranks Companies on Issues Ranging from Employee Benefits to Community Support, Environmental Impact and More

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the global leader in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and employee engagement software, today announced that more than one third of the companies on JUST Capital's list of America’s 100 “most JUST” corporations are Benevity clients. Developed in partnership with Forbes, the 2018 JUST 100 is the independent research nonprofit’s third annual ranking of publicly traded U.S. corporations based on a range of issues that Americans care about the most – including fair pay, benefits, support for local communities, customer privacy, environmental impact and more.



/EIN News/ -- “At JUST Capital, our goal is to build a more just marketplace that better reflects the true priorities of the American people,” said Michelle Mullineaux, Managing Director of Marketing at JUST Capital. “Benevity shares our mission of empowering companies to be a positive force for change, so it’s no surprise that many of their clients are on the JUST 100. These companies are leading by example, demonstrating that doing well can and should be synonymous with doing good.”

JUST Capital conducts some of the most comprehensive surveys ever on public attitudes toward corporate behavior, reaching 9,000 American respondents in 2018 and more than 81,000 over the past four years. When asked what was most important for companies to prioritize, Americans ranked the following issues in order of importance: Workers, Customers, Products, the Environment, Jobs, Communities, and finally, Leadership & Shareholders. JUST Capital then tracked and evaluated the performance of companies against these priorities and created the ranking model that drives America’s Most JUST Companies, including the JUST 100 list of the top companies across all industries.

This year, 37 of Benevity’s clients made the JUST 100 list, with 21 (more than half) in the top 50 overall. These progressive companies, which include Microsoft , Biogen and Prudential Financial , are part of Benevity’s global community of more than 550 enterprise companies who share a deep commitment to infusing the world with more Goodness through modern approaches to their corporate social responsibility and employee engagement programs.

“Companies on JUST Capital’s list are leading their respective industries while also doing right by their employees, customers and the broader context of society,” said Bryan de Lottinville, Founder and CEO of Benevity. “We couldn’t be more proud of our clients that comprise a significant part of the JUST 100 and look forward to working with JUST Capital to evolve the way companies define impact and become catalysts for greater positive change.”

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital, an independent, nonprofit organization, aligns business practices with the priorities of the American people to ensure capitalism works for all. Our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help people make more informed decisions about where to invest, work, and buy to direct capital toward companies advancing a more just future. For additional information, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com .

About Benevity

Benevity, Inc. , a certified B Corporation, is the global leader in corporate social responsibility and employee engagement software, including online giving, matching, volunteering and community investment. Many of the world’s most iconic brands rely on Benevity’s award-winning cloud solutions to power corporate “Goodness” programs that attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce by connecting people to the causes that matter to them. With software that is available in 17 languages, to an employee base of 10 million users around the world, Benevity has processed over 2.5 billion dollars in donations and 15 million hours of volunteering time this year to almost 150,000 charities worldwide.

