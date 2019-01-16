Datametrex Issues Statement of Claim

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datametrex AI Limited (the “Company” or “Datametrex”) (TSXV: DM, FSE: D4G) announces that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Ronin Blockchain Corp. (“Ronin”), have issued a statement of claim in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (the “Statement of Claim”) against Oak Mason Investments Inc., Stanley Park Ventures Ltd., Ironport Blockchain Financial Inc., 0718512 BC Ltd. (collectively, the “Vendors”) as well as certain other entities alleged to be involved with the Vendors (the “Additional Entities”) prior to, at the time of, or after completion of the Transaction. The Statement of Claim concerns, among other causes of action, the alleged breach by the Vendors of certain representations and warranties in the share purchase agreement entered into between Datametrex and the Vendors on January 15, 2018 (the “Share Purchase Agreement”) pursuant to which Datametrex acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Ronin from the Vendors (the “Transaction”). Pursuant to the Statement of Claim, Datametrex is seeking, among other things: (i) damages in the amount of $11,839,485; and (ii) a declaration that no further shares or amounts are owed by Datametrex to the Vendors pursuant to the Share Purchase Agreement. Datametrex is also seeking damages and declarations as against the Additional Entities in relation to their conduct.



About Datametrex AI Limited

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology focused company with exposure to Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning through its wholly owned subsidiary, Nexalogy (www.nexalogy.com) and Implementing Blockchain technology for secure Data Transfers through its investee company, Graph Blockchain (www.graphblockchain.com).

