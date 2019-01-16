Critical Alert Systems Partners with Bernoulli Health

Collaboration offers hospitals leading-edge continuous surveillance and alert distribution capabilities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Alert Systems has announced a partnership with Bernoulli® Health, developer of Bernoulli One™, the market’s only real-time, end-to-end, connected healthcare platform, to provide a comprehensive solution for real-time clinical surveillance, advanced analytics and intelligent alert notification.



/EIN News/ -- The platform fuses Bernoulli One’s real-time, patient-generated data, including live-streaming waveforms and alert notifications intelligently aggregated and filtered from multiple physiologic devices and EHRs, with Critical Alert Systems’ staff assignment, advanced, rules-based routing and distribution capabilities.

Together, Critical Alert Systems’ Alarm Surveillance powered by Bernoulli, provides clinical teams with real-time, actionable insights that support better clinical decision-making, speed response times, reduce alarm fatigue and improve patient safety and satisfaction.

“The partnership between Bernoulli and Clinical Alert Systems reflects an increasingly mainstream view among health system leaders that patient surveillance and safety should be prospective rather than reactive,” said Bernoulli CEO Janet Dillione. “Bernoulli One provides that capability, in addition to aligning clinical surveillance with the goals of value-based care, including reductions in length-of-stay and readmissions; improved patient outcomes through real-time clinical decision-making; and compliance with CMS programs that tie reimbursement with key patient safety and performance measures.”

Critical Alert Alarm Surveillance powered by Bernoulli seamlessly integrates nurse call systems, EHR, medical devices and clinical communications, providing a robust engine for prioritizing enterprise-wide, rule-based clinical alarm and alert notifications across departments, facilities and health systems from a centralized physical or cloud-based data center.

“We are delighted to partner with Bernoulli to bring the next generation of alarm surveillance, MDI and real-time data analytics to our hospital clients,” said John Elms, CEO of Critical Alert. “Hospitals are driving their technology suppliers to converge multiple systems and applications to lower total costs, improve reliability and ultimately provide better outcomes. Because nurse call is the first clinical communication application specified for new hospital construction and renovations, it is only natural that adjunct communication systems integrate seamlessly. With Bernoulli, our truly enterprise-grade, software-based platform now fulfils that role and the needs of our customers in the evolving healthcare landscape.”

About Bernoulli Health

The mission of Bernoulli® Health is to improve patient safety in real time. Since 1989, Bernoulli has developed solutions including the all-inclusive Bernoulli One™ platform. A single solution for continuous patient health monitoring and clinical surveillance, medical device integration, and real-time data analytics, there are no other solutions as advanced as Bernoulli One. The Bernoulli software helps save patient lives as it continuously detects deteriorating patient conditions and notifies clinicians of potential events. This results in improved patient observation and provider workflows. Bernoulli has achieved FDA Class II clearance for use in both patient monitoring and secondary alarm management. Bernoulli headquarters are in Milford, CT. For more information visit www.BernoulliHealth.com , email info@BernoulliHealth.com, or call 800-337-9936.

About Critical Alert Systems

Critical Alert Systems offers the most flexible and scalable enterprise-grade Patient Communications and Nurse Call solution on the market. The company’s software-driven platform includes UL-compliant hardware, a portfolio of integrated partner offerings and value-added clinical services drive down costs, reduce clinical interruptions and alarm fatigue and improve the quality of care for hospitals and healthcare enterprises. Our focus on clinical productivity, innovative use of technology and patient safety leads to quieter, more efficient units, improved outcomes for patients and better utilization of nursing resources. For more information, visit: www.nursecall.com. Follow Critical Alert on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Critical Alert is a trademark of Critical Alert Systems. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

