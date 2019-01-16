Kenya / Rugby: Sylvia Kamau Takes Over as Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) CEO

The Rugby Union Board of Directors wishes to announce to all Affiliates, Sponsors and the rugby fraternity that it has confirmed Sylvia Kamau as CEO for an initial period of one year effective January 1 2019.

Sylvia Kamau took over from Ronald Bukusi who resigned in July 2018. This was necessitated by the need for continuity as KRU (www.KRU.co.ke) continues to engage partners in sponsorship initiative & restructure its operations despite the challenging operating environment.

Under her watch, she has successfully led KRU’s Secretariat in a number of critical programs including the Safari Sevens, the Rugby World Cup Qualifier for the Fifteens and the start of the 2018-19 HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Board wishes Sylvia Kamau the very best as she embarks on this journey and requests all stakeholders to support her as she takes on this challenging but exciting responsibility.

