HempLife Today Produces Video to Highlight and Bring Awareness to The 2018 Farm Bill Legalizing Hemp In The United States

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU), through its subsidiary HempLife Today™ is informing shareholders, and giving them the first look, of its new video highlighting the 2018 Farm Bill legalizing hemp in the United States. The Company produced this video in order to bring more awareness of the Farm Bill, what it means to the industry, and to bring additional awareness to HempLife Today™ and its CannazALL™ brand of hemp-derived CBD products.



The video will be used in paid media campaigns, social media campaigns, and content articles, and will also be displayed on the HempLife Today™ Website. The Company believes this video will help educate the general population on the importance of the 2018 Farm Bill, and tie this favorable new legislation to HempLife Today™ and the CannazALL™ brand.

CEO James Ballas said, “In this industry, a company grows by educating people about CBD and its products, and that is very important to acquiring customers. At a kiosk, store shelf, or other retail outlets you don’t have the ability to educate, and if people do not understand the product they don’t buy. But, when you educate you are able to sell, and this new video will be very helpful as we still get many potential customers confused about the gray areas of legalities before the 2018 Farm Bill was signed. So, with this new video we will educate more people and bring them into the HempLife Today family, and those people will tell others. This is just one example of the incredible growth we are expecting in 2019.”

Shareholders can view the new HempLife Today™ 2018 Farm Bill awareness video by clicking on the link below or pasting it in your browser.

See it at http://www.HempLifeTodayFarmBill.com

COO Luke Dreyer stated, “Our goal as a Company is to educate and sell and then encourage those who become customers to educate and sell as well. With a product like our CBD CannazALL™, people like to tell others about their positive experience and allowing our customers to offer others this video helps to bring down barriers in people who have doubts about the legalities of the products. We expect this video to be shared by thousands of people once we get our campaigns rolling.”

The Company looks forward to keeping shareholders aware of its progress in all areas, including name and symbol change, and will keep shareholders apprised through regular press releases and its investor relations.

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiaries, is a dynamic multi-media, multi-faceted corporation utilizing state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the new and emerging multi-billion dollar industries like its subsidiary HempLifeToday™

About HempLife Today™

HempLifeToday™ focuses on the exciting and dynamic new thinking in the world today that recognizes the important health and life-enriching enhancement that CBD Oil from the Hemp plant can bring. Through its network of quality USA growers, HempLifeToday.com™ has developed multiple and proprietary CannazALL™ CBD oil products that include; It’s popular CBD Tinctures, Concentrated Oils, GelCaps, Skin Salve, e-liquid, and CannazALL Pets™ CBD products all offered @ www.HempLifeToday.com

