Terrorist attacks in Kenya

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, has said that terrorist attacks such as those experienced in Kenya are deeply concerning and have no place in Africa. Mr Masango extended heartfelt condolences to the people of Kenya on behalf of the committee.

Two terrorist attacks have been reported in Kenya in which a number of people died.

“The world must root out these violent attacks and decisively deal with the conditions that provide fertile ground for them. The committee believes that negotiations are always preferable in resolving these issues,” Mr Masango said.

Mr Masango said terrorist attacks do not provide the stability that so essential in many African countries for accelerated economic growth.

“All necessary measures should be taken to protect and assist vulnerable citizens. What happened in Kenya should not be happening, and all concerned should work hard in ensuring a safer world and a safer Africa.”



