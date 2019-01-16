Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the terrorist attack in Nairobi

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack in Nairobi today. He is following developments in the Kenyan capital closely. The Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a swift recovery. The Secretary-General expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Kenya.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.