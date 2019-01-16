Processing Units in Transit to Romania

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Jan. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serinus Energy plc (“Serinus”, “SEN” or the “Company”) (AIM:SENX, WSE:SEN), announces that the Company has confirmed that the Low Temperature Separation (“LTS”) unit and the Triethylene Glycol (“TEG”) unit (together, the “Units”) due for installation at its Moftinu gas plant in Romania have been loaded onto a freighter and have departed from Halifax, Canada, to Bremerhaven, Germany. Subject to weather in the Atlantic during shipment, the Units are expected to arrive in port approximately 6 to 10 days after departure. The Units will then be trucked to the Moftinu site in Romania for final assembly, testing and commissioning.



The Company has worked closely with Confind, the Romanian EPC contractor, to remedy the failure of both the engineering design contractor and the fabrication sub-contractor to honour their contractual obligations. It is the Company’s focus to ensure that the final assembly, testing and commission is conducted as expeditiously as possible. The Company will inform the market of the production start-up date once the delivery, installation and commissioning of the units has been achieved.

About Serinus

Serinus is an international upstream oil and gas exploration and production company that owns and operates projects in Tunisia and Romania.

