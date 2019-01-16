Equinor ASA: Notifiable trading

/EIN News/ -- On behalf of Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR), DNB has on 15 January 2019 purchased 515,550 shares for use in the group's Share saving plan.

The shares have been acquired at a price of NOK 191.21 per share. Before distribution to the employees, the Share saving plan has 10,868,221 shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.