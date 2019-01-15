Asure Software CEO to Present at the Needham Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR), a leading provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) and workplace management software solutions, today announced that Asure Software’s CEO Pat Goepel will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY on Wednesday, January 16, 2018 at 8:40 a.m. ET (7:40 a.m. CT).



A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at: http://investor.asuresoftware.com/events.cfm .

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), headquartered in Austin, Texas, offers intuitive and innovative solutions designed to help organizations of all sizes and complexities build companies of the future. Our cloud platforms enable more than 100,000 clients direct and indirect, worldwide to better manage their people and space in a mobile, digital, multi-generational, and global workplace. Asure Software's offerings include a fully-integrated HCM platform, flexible benefits and compliance administration, HR consulting, and time and labor management as well as a full suite of workspace management solutions for conference room scheduling, desk sharing programs, and real estate optimization. For more information, please visit www.asuresoftware.com .

