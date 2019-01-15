HealthEC Recognized for Overall Performance in KLAS 2018 Population Health Management Part 1 Report

HealthEC cited as leader in PHM partnerships and strategic guidance

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC today announced that the firm has been recognized for its overall performance in in KLAS’s newly published, “2018 Population Health Management (PHM) Partnering and Guidance the X Factors to PHM Success Part 1,” and highlighted as a leader in PHM partnerships and strategic guidance.



/EIN News/ -- Part 1 of the report, designed to highlight vendors that best mitigate risk and help customers achieve positive financial and patient outcomes based on partnering and guidance, noted HealthEC’s success in both categories as follows:

“Over the last few years, HealthEC has managed to set themselves apart from other PHM vendors when it comes to being a strong partner who is fully engaged in their customers’ population health management efforts and strategies.”



“More and more, healthcare organizations are asking their PHM vendor for help developing and carrying out PHM strategies. They also want to be included in decisions about how products will be developed moving forward. Few vendors currently do this well. HealthEC is the exception, with customers reporting that the vendor brings deep knowledge and expertise for guiding customers to success.”



“HealthEC is the only vendor today to excel at offering this type of guidance.”

HealthEC was also recognized in the Part 2 report, “2018 Population Health Management (PHM) Which Vendors Contribute Most to Patient and Financial Outcomes Success?”.



Part 2 of the report, examining which vendors are more likely to make a positive impact on customers’ outcomes and how well they perform in areas highly correlated to customer outcome success, noted HealthEC’s success as follows:

“HealthEC goes above and beyond to help customers achieve positive financial outcomes and is highly responsive and collaborative when responding to customer concerns about data issues that impact the reporting for pay-for-performance agreements.”

Arthur Kapoor, President and CEO of HealthEC, expressed appreciation regarding the report’s findings. “We are focused on the success of our clients and gratified to see them succeed with value-based care using our PHM platform,” he said. “It’s an honor to be recognized by our customers, who represent a wide range of provider, payer and government entities, for the benefits we’ve delivered to them with our partnership mindset and depth of expertise. We will strive to innovate and raise the bar on service in the years to come and expect that our dedication to client success will be reflected in future KLAS reports.”



https://klasresearch.com/report/population-health-management-2018-part-1/1290

https://klasresearch.com/report/population-health-management-2018-part-2/1313

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit www.KLASresearch.com

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC is a KLAS-recognized population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit Healthec.com , follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook, or call (732) 271-0600.



