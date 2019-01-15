Larson Electronics Releases 240V Delta 3-Phase Energy Distribution Transformer, 15 kVA, NEMA 3R

/EIN News/ -- KEMP, Texas, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larson Electronics, a Texas-based company with over 40 years of experience spearheading the industrial lighting and industrial equipment sectors, announced the release of a 240V Delta three-phase energy-efficient distribution transformer for indoor and outdoor use. This unit has a 15 kVA rating and a primary voltage of 240V Delta and secondary voltage of 440V Delta operating at 60 Hz.



With a transformer rating of 15 kVA, the MT-ISX-3P-240D-15KVA-440D-N3R distribution transformer is a three phase unit with a primary voltage of 240 V Delta.





The MT-ISX-3P-240D-15KVA-440D-N3R three-phase energy distribution transformer has a core made of non-aging, cold-rolled silicon steel laminations and is highly energy efficient producing lower heat emissions. This device features precision-cut aluminum winding material for optimal performance. This unit is a standard NEMA Type 3R enclosure for indoor or outdoor use that can be wall or floor mounted. This device features 220˚C insulation with a 150˚C temperature rise rated at IP24.

Larson Electronics’ three-phase transformer is electrically balanced to minimize axial forces during short circuit events and offers operators an increased level of protection against electrical shock. This unit also suppresses electrical noise and transfers power between two circuits. This unit separates the powered device from the power source and insulation between the primary and secondary power sources for added protection and energy saving. This unit is suitable for general uses in indoor and outdoor settings.

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6af65d4a-e0e4-47fe-85d9-362002c8d711



