Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (“Motorcar Parts” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MPAA ) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.



On November 9, 2018, the Company announced that it was delaying the filing of its fiscal second quarter Form 10-Q while it evaluates its accounting policies for new business contracts. On this news, Motorcar Parts’ share price fell $4.58, or 21%, to close at $17.20 on November 9, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Motorcar Parts, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

