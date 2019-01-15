Cinedigm Offers Two Free Months of the Popular Faith-Based DOVE Channel For Furloughed Government Employees

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today a special offer for furloughed government employees, giving them two months of the DOVE CHANNEL—the Company’s popular faith-focused digital-first network—completely free of charge. They may access DOVE’s extensive catalog of films and series by going to dovechannel.com and entering the code DoveSupports.



DOVE CHANNEL was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children’s programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. DOVE users can feel confident knowing that all content featured on DOVE CHANNEL meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for 28 years. Highlights include films such as A Christmas Kiss, Letters To God, and Left Behind: The Movie, with series such as Heartland, Madeline, Highway To Heaven, The Andy Griffith Show, and The Little Rascals.

"Cinedigm is happy to offer two months of the DOVE CHANNEL to all furloughed government employees, free of charge, as a way of showing our appreciation and support for them during this time," said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s President of Digital Networks. “Their families can now enjoy all of the uplifting programming DOVE is known for, with full access to the network’s eclectic roster of shows, series, and more that are safe for everyone and suitable for all tastes. We hope that this small token will provide some fun and positivity for them.”

/EIN News/ -- For a direct link to the offer, enter the following URL into a browser: https://www.dovechannel.com/offers/dovesupports/

