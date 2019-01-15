CIO Summit: HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller Thanks the HMG Community and Strategic Partners for Their Incredible Support for a Record-Breaking 2018

Technology Matters. Trust Matters. Accelerating the Career Ascent of Technology Leaders to Reimagine and Reinvent the Future State with the CEO and the Board of Directors

Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy President and CEO, thanks members of the HMG community for a banner 2018 and points to new services the company is adding in 2019.





“As I look back on what has been an historic year for HMG Strategy, I realize that we couldn’t have made the strides that we have as well as the enhancements to our business model if it weren’t for the incredible support of the technology executives and sponsors who make the HMG community the world’s largest independent and most trusted network of technology leaders,” says Hunter Muller, Founder, President and CEO of HMG Strategy, a recognized leader in executive thought leadership, independent research and executive career acceleration. “Despite what Nicholas Carr may have said, technology does matter – it’s helping to disrupt entire industries and enable companies to introduce new customer-focused business models,” said Muller. “Technology executives who are looking to power their career trajectories and build trust with the CEO and the Board need to think differently and act courageously to lead, reimage and reinvent the business in helping the enterprise to reach its future state. On behalf of the entire HMG team that is passionate about our mission in connecting world-class technology leaders, we are extremely grateful for your continued support and encouragement.”

Muller points to the key highlights for 2018 as well as new services being introduced by HMG Strategy in 2019:

HMG Strategy’s 2018 Executive Leadership Summits generated record attendance and record revenue in 2018. These included 30-plus events in major technology markets, including New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Menlo Park, Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Charlotte, Detroit, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greenwich, St. Louis, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Toronto, and London. The 2019 schedule will include live events in those cities, plus an expanded schedule of webinars and exclusive in-person meetings for select groups of senior executive leaders.

2018 also marked the release of Hunter Muller’s fifth business book, The CEO of Technology: Lead, Reimagine, and Reinvent to Drive Growth and Create Value in Unprecedented Times , published by Wiley, the world’s leading publisher of business, science and technology books. Muller is currently writing his sixth book, “Future State 2025: An Executive Leadership Manifesto on Technologies and Companies Reshaping the Enterprise Through Continuous Innovation and Relentless Self-Disruption", which will be published by Wiley in 2019.

Revenue generated through HMG Strategy's award-winning Digital Platform, including co-branded white papers, webinars, blog posts, case studies and other content, more than doubled in 2018. New sponsors that contributed to this growth include Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Magenic, Onapsis, SAP, SecurityScorecard, and Windsor Group.



Looking ahead to 2019, Muller points to several new services being launched by HMG Strategy. These include:

The expansion of HMG Strategy’s Omnichannel Media Platform. New services being introduced under HMG Strategy’s Omnichannel Media Platform include HMG TV, a series of monthly interviews conducted by Hunter Muller with innovative technology leaders and sponsor executives. Topics to be explored will include:

Leading into the Boardroom

Becoming Boardroom-Ready

Digital Disruption in an Omnichannel World

How to Thrive and Survive in a Hostile Cyber Environment

Vendor Negotiation Strategies that Work

Leading a Multi-Generational Organization

The Hottest AI Trends from Silicon Valley

HMG Strategy will also be introducing a new peer-driven research metric that will rate technology executives’ overall satisfaction with and willingness to recommend technology vendors to their colleagues. The HMG Execution Performance Score (EPS) Index will be based on more than a dozen inputs shared by technology executives regarding the vendors they invest with, including price performance, level of innovation achieved, customer service, quality of products and services, strength of business partnership and ease of doing business.

In addition, HMG Strategy will be ramping up its commitment and involvement in strengthening education and awareness around Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) disciplines. “Through our partnerships with NPower, Year Up and industry associations, we are dedicated to helping the industry to address the severe skill shortages it’s facing while helping to nurture the professional development of young adults and military veterans,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s success is centered upon its Seven Pillars of Trust:

HMG Strategy’s distinctive Thought Leadership Research Agenda and Digital Research Platform provide tech executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer insights.

provide tech executives with unparalleled peer-to-peer insights. HMG Strategy’s unique Media Model , providing 1 million weekly impressions, delivers fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership and customer trends.

, providing 1 million weekly impressions, delivers fresh perspectives on the top business, leadership and customer trends. Research Advisory Services Embrace the ‘No Analyst’ Model , delivering peer-driven, forward-looking insights to Fortune 2000 tech executives.

, delivering peer-driven, forward-looking insights to Fortune 2000 tech executives. Executive Leadership Summit Series which provides unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives and search executives.

which provides unparalleled networking between top-tier technology executives and search executives. Delivering a Career Accelerator that inspires technology executives to lead, recruit and retain top tech talent while powering their career trajectories.

that inspires technology executives to lead, recruit and retain top tech talent while powering their career trajectories. HMG Next Ventures Partners side-by-side with leading venture capitalists, connecting members of the HMG community with leading enterprise startups.

side-by-side with leading venture capitalists, connecting members of the HMG community with leading enterprise startups. HMG Cares. Giving back to the community is a core value at HMG Strategy. We partner with leading organizations such as NPower and Year Up to train and support young adults and military veterans and provide them opportunities to reach their potential.

HMG Strategy’s 2018 summit theme – ‘Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent – Building a Customer-Centric Organization in Highly Disruptive Times’ dovetails perfectly with its 2019 summit theme – ‘Future State 2025 – Driving the Digital Roadmap to a Customer-Centric Enterprise’, says Muller. “Forward-thinking technology executives need to be focused on working closely with the CEO and the Board of Directors to envision and execute on developing the future state for the business in order to deliver on customer and shareholder expectations.”



“The scale and scope of our research offerings have increased dramatically and substantially,” Muller says. “The range and value of opportunities we create for our audience is staggering. We are genuinely grateful and deeply proud of our achievements in 2018, and we look forward to even great success in 2019.”



