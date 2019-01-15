Security Council Press statement on the Democratic Republic of Congo

The members of the Security Council took note of the announcement by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the provisional results of the presidential and provincial elections in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on 10 January 2019 and of the legislative elections on 12 January.

They welcomed the peaceful holding of the elections, despite technical, logistical and security challenges on the day of the vote and the decision to suspend the vote in certain parts of the country for specific health and security reasons. They congratulated the millions of Congolese people who went to the polls with calm and determination to express their wish, and commended the Congolese people and political actors for the conduct of the presidential, national and provincial elections, which saw broad and inclusive participation of political parties. They further welcomed the important role played by national as well as the regional observation missions of SADC and the African Union and took note of their efforts in promoting transparent and fair elections among their members.

The members of the Security Council further congratulated all parties and stakeholders in the DRC for ensuring peace and stability during the election processes and urged all interested parties to refrain from violence. They stressed the need for all concerned stakeholders to act in a way that reaffirms the integrity of the electoral process and respects the outcome of the poll, upholds democracy and preserves peace in the country. They appealed for the pursuit of national unity and peacebuilding, including through political dialogue among all stakeholders.

The members of the Security Council noted that disputes have been lodged before the Constitutional Court. They encouraged all concerned stakeholders to preserve the generally peaceful climate of the elections, and to take up any reservations or disputes through the proper mechanisms and processes provided for in the constitution of the DRC and its electoral law. They reiterated their full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC, in accordance with the UN charter.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their continued support and commitment, in collaboration with regional actors and international partners, for the consolidation of peace, stability and development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



