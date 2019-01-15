NeuroMetrix, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) will issue its fourth quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday morning January 24, 2019. A conference call will be held shortly afterwards at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. The call may be accessed in the United States at 844-787-0799, international at 661-378-9630. The confirmation code is 1262224. A replay will be available starting two hours after the call at 855-859-2056 United States and 404-537-3406 international using confirmation code 1262224. It will remain available for one week. The earnings release will be available on the Company's website www.NeuroMetrix.com under "Investor Relations".



About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell® is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit http://www.neurometrix.com.

NeuroMetrix, Inc.

Thomas T. Higgins, 781-314-2761

SVP and Chief Financial Officer

neurometrix.ir@neurometrix.com

Source: NeuroMetrix, Inc.



