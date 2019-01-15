Direct Travel Naples Elevates Brand to Direct Travel Luxe

/EIN News/ -- Naples, Florida, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Direct Travel, a leading North American travel management company, recently relocated and rebranded their Naples office to their luxury brand, Direct Travel Luxe. The new office and new look were revealed at a by-invitation only event at the new office location last week. The evening kicked off with a champagne toast with over 100 clients and representatives from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Micato Safaris and the Direct Travel leadership team. The purpose of rebranding to the Direct Travel Luxe division was to recognize the elevated level of service and expertise the Naples advisors bring to their clients.

"Direct Travel Luxe advisors possess two invaluable traits- a deep commitment to destination and product training, and a passion for designing travel experiences that are truly customized to individual tastes, “ says Victoria Boomgarden, President of Direct Travel Luxe, “The Naples advisors have established themselves as the leading concierge travel advisors in South Florida- from their global relationships with luxury suppliers to their extensive first-hand knowledge, I could not be more excited to have them as part of our division.”

Clients who attended the event found travel inspiration for the New Year. From the all-inclusive luxury of a Regent Seven Seas cruise, to the five-star adventure of a Micato safari, guests were given overviews of the latest trending destinations and experiences with exclusive offers available only to Luxe clients.

“Luxury is perhaps the most over categorized word in travel, so with Luxe we had to find our niche” says Gerard Bellino, Executive Vice President, Direct Travel. “What we are doing with Luxe is curating personal and tailor-made travel experiences combined with exclusive access to the most coveted destinations; elite status with airlines, cruise lines and luxury hotels; exclusive amenities; and a suite of concierge services.”

Last week’s event was the first of several that the Luxe team will be hosting this year in Naples, San Francisco and Chicago. “Many of our luxury supplier partners are eager to host special events with us this spring and fall” says Luxe advisor Betsy Patton, “we welcome the Naples community to visit our office and discover the Luxe difference in travel.”

The Direct Travel Luxe Naples office is located at 4501 Tamiami Trail North, Suite 220. For more information on their event series and services, contact dtnaples@dt.com or call 800.748.4799.

About Direct Travel, Inc.

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing services for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 60 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 15th on the Travel Weekly Power List. Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com Direct Travel Luxe is a private invitation, high–touch concierge travel service providing hand-tailored experiences to its members. Services include: access to the most coveted luxury hotels private villas and yachts around the world, elite status with airlines, members-only cruise benefits, a suite of personalized services from luggage delivery to private event access, and custom tailor-made itineraries. Direct Travel Luxe has offices in Naples, Florida; San Francisco, California and Chicago, Illinois.

Jennefer Teegen Direct Travel 408-960-0396 jteegen@dt.com



