DeliverySwift Well Positioned; 40% of Consumers Order Groceries Online Once a Week

TULSA, OK,, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM) provides statistics on the need for increased investment from retail chains into their last mile delivery logistics chain, and how DeliverySwift provides solutions to this issue.



A new study from the Capgemini Research Institute has highlighted the need for greater investment in "last mile" delivery logistics as the final leg before a product lands in the customers’ hands.

In their survey, 40% of customers currently order groceries online at least once a week, which is expected to reach 55% by 2021. Forty percent of customers classify delivery services as a "must have" when purchasing food and grocery products, with 20% prepared to switch retailers if this is not provided.

Evolving consumer behavior is also fueling greater immediacy in purchasing with 59% of customers purchasing products online when they need them, rather than waiting until the weekend to buy in-store.

Fast and effective last-mile delivery increases customer spending and loyalty. Encouragingly, 74% of satisfied customers intend to increase spending by as much as 12% with retailers they frequently purchase from. The majority (82%) of customers have shared positive experiences with friends and family, and just over half (53%) would even be willing to purchase a paid membership for a good delivery service.

However, despite 55% of customers expressing that offering two-hour deliveries would increase loyalty, only 19% of firms currently provide this compared to 59% of firms that offer a delivery time frame of more than three days.

The report finds that consumers are not satisfied with the current state of last-mile delivery with 59% stating high prices, 47% non-availability of same-day delivery, and 45% stating late deliveries as being the driving factors of 'delivery dissatisfaction.'

The report found that 97 percent of organizations believe that current last-mile delivery models are not sustainable for full-scale implementation across all locations. As such, they must be viewed as a key investment for 2019.

Similarly, 73% of consumers expressed that having convenient time slots available was more important than receiving deliveries quickly.

DeliverySwift Solution

With all this data in place, DeliverySwift offers a real solution for stores seeking to increase last mile delivery options, while also increasing overall customer satisfaction.



DeliverySwift, which operates through a fleet of local drivers, offers the ability to provide 'same day' deliveries when merchants and customers reside in the same location. DeliverySwift will also be able to offer select 'delivery time slots' for a convenient delivery option to the consumer.

The DeliverySwift mobile tracking feature helps to address the 45% issue of late deliveries as customers can track directly where their delivery is, at any time, directly from their mobile phone.

With only 19% of merchants offering same-day delivery service, DeliverSwift could quickly become a solution for retailers seeking to improve their last mile delivery chain, while also improving customer satisfaction.

With 40% of customers classifying delivery services as a "must have" when purchasing food and grocery products, DeliverySwift will embark on targeting local mom & pop shops to larger grocery chains into integrating the DeliverySwift solution to their last mile delivery chain.

About the Capgemini Research Institute

The Capgemini Research Institute is Capgemini's in-house think-tank on all things digital. The Institute publishes research on the impact of digital technologies on large traditional businesses. The team draws on the worldwide network of Capgemini experts and works closely with academic and technology partners. The Institute has dedicated research centers in India, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It was recently ranked #1 in the world for the quality of its research by independent analysts. https://www.capgemini.com/researchinstitute/



About DeliverySwift

DeliverySwift is an On-Demand logistics last mile delivery platform that acts as an intermediary between merchants and prospective buyers who wish to get products from local merchants delivered to their doorstep. DeliverySwift’s focus is direct to consumer deliveries for such products as groceries, furniture, pharmacies, Cannabis dispensaries and small bulk job site materials based on local driver transport capacities. www.deliveryswift.io



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a technology company specializing in accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com, or follow us on www.facebook.com/AppSwarm or Twitter https://twitter.com/AppSwarm

Forward-Looking Statements:

"Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the impact of competitive products, product demand, market acceptance risks, fluctuations in operating results, political risk and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with OTCMarkets.com and as required to the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks could cause SWRM's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company.

Contacts: AppSwarm, Inc. 888-886-8583 info@app-swarm.com

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.