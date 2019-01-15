INFINITI VC-Turbo Receives Driveline Technology of the Year Shift Award from Roadshow by CNET

The world’s first production variable compression ratio engine – INFINITI’s VC-Turbo – received the Driveline Technology of the Year Shift Award from Roadshow by CNET, selected for its ability to optimize engine compression for both power and fuel efficiency.

“This 2.5-liter powerplant is a peach, delivering strong real-world fuel efficiency and ample power on demand,” said Chris Paukert, executive editor, Roadshow by CNET. “Its new motor-driven, multi-link system, which varies piston reach, is an elegant solution only made possible by sophisticated electronic controls.”

The Roadshow Shift awards recognize the best in innovative, disruptive technologies and products in the automotive world. The VC-Turbo engine was selected for this award because of its ability to provide excellent efficiency and strong performance in an environmentally responsible package.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Roadshow by CNET for the INFINITI VC-Turbo, which debuted on the all-new 2019 QX50 last year,” said Mike Colleran, vice president and managing director, INFINITI Americas. “The VC-Turbo offers drivers an engine that continuously transforms based on their driving behavior, and we believe it establishes new benchmarks for future engine technology.”

In operation, the QX50's VC-Turbo engine offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for high performance) and 14:1 (for high efficiency). The engine delivers 268 hp at 5,600 rpm and 280 lb ft at 1,600 – 4,800 rpm. The VC-Turbo's specific power output is higher than many competing turbocharged gasoline engines, and it comes close to the performance of some V6 gasoline engines. The unit's single-scroll turbo ensures immediate accelerator responses on demand.

The VC-Turbo’s powerful-yet-compact footprint allows the entire cabin to move forward, revealing more interior space and making the 2019 QX50 one of few vehicles in its segment to offer sliding and reclining rear seating. The QX50 also boasts rear legroom of up to 38.7 inches and a trunk that can accommodate a stroller situated length-wise without letting down the back seats, with space for additional cargo.

Available at INFINITI retailers nationwide, the 2019 QX50 is the brand's most advanced vehicle to date and embodies everything INFINITI stands for: Beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance features. Additionally, INFINITI’s available ProPILOT Assist technologies can offer support when needed and add to the enjoyment and confidence of the driver.

More information on the VC-Turbo engine and the 2019 INFINITI QX50 is available at www.infinitinews.com .

