INSP Reveals New Branding Direction for 2019

/EIN News/ -- Indian Land, SC, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INSP is reinforcing its evolving brand and programming distinctives with a renewed commitment to those characters who are guided by integrity and a heroic spirit. Beginning January 19th, the general entertainment network’s on-air, website and social media platforms will celebrate the position with the new tag line “Heroes Live Here.”

“INSP programming consistently spotlights iconic characters who stand for a sense of fairness and justice” said Dale Ardizzone, INSP’s COO. “Through timeless westerns, we honor the pioneers who bravely settled the West and lawmen willing to defend freedom and stand for principles no matter the cost. Through our growing library of original and exclusive series and films, we feature modern day men and women who take risks and live on the edge, all with the spirit of trying to do the right thing.”

Ardizzone continued, “This is a common thread uniting all aspects of our highly-entertaining content. This is a key reason for INSP’s continuing growth. We really do seek to celebrate character, integrity and the stories that define them. It’s one of the many reasons so many of our shows remain timeless and wildly popular.”

The new look and tag line launches this weekend. To view the weekly INSP schedule, click here.

About INSP

INSP is available nationwide to more than 78M households via Dish Network (channel 259), DirecTV (channel 364), Verizon FiOS (channel 286), AT&T U-verse (channel 564) and more than 2,800 cable systems. Click here to find INSP in your area. INSP provides a trusted viewing experience with a lineup of exclusive and original series, timeless Westerns, action-filled dramas, and films focused on adventure and heroic characters.

