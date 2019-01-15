ShotSpotter Named to the 2019 GovTech 100 List

Third Consecutive Year Leader in Gunshot Detection Solutions Recognized for Work to Deter Gun Violence in U.S. Cities

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter , Inc. (Nasdaq: SSTI), the leader in gunshot detection solutions that help law enforcement officials identify, locate and deter gun violence, today announced it has been selected to the GovTech 100 for the third consecutive year. The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology magazine to recognize 100 companies focused on making a difference in state and local government agencies across the United States.



/EIN News/ -- “We are honored to be recognized three years in a row for our work in public safety by Government Technology magazine,” said Ralph Clark, President and CEO of ShotSpotter. “Our mission is to earn the trust of law enforcement to help them provide equal protection for all and strengthen the police-community relationship, ultimately reducing gun violence.”

The ShotSpotter gunshot detection solution is deployed in more than 90 cities and the company recently announced availability of ShotSpotter® Missions™, a crime forecasting and patrol management software solution.

About ShotSpotter Inc.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) provides precision-policing solutions for law enforcement to help deter gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. The company’s flagship product, ShotSpotter® Flex™, is the leading gunshot detection, location and forensic analysis system, and is trusted by more than 90 cities. ShotSpotter® Missions™ (formerly HunchLab) uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan patrol missions and tactics for maximum crime deterrence.

