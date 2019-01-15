Menlo Micro to Present at Annual Needham Growth Conference

Inventors of ‘Ideal’ Electronic Switch to Discuss Shifting Industry Paradigm

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the 21 st Annual Needham Growth Conference , Menlo Micro (Menlo), the company responsible for re-inventing the electronic switch, will deliver a presentation titled The Ideal Switch: Enabling the Electrification of Everything – from Milliwatts to Kilowatts. The presentation will be given by Menlo’s CEO, Russ Garcia, and will highlight the company’s Ideal Switch technology, focusing on the ways in which it is fundamentally changing the game for designers of electronic systems. Garcia will present on Wednesday, January 16 from 2:30 - 2:50 p.m.

Held from January 15-16, 2019 in New York City, the Needham Growth Conference provides a forum for institutional, private equity and venture capital investors to access hundreds of growth-focused companies from a broad range of industries. The conference’s discussion agenda includes critical topics that will impact technology markets in 2019 – and beyond.

Menlo’s proprietary Ideal Switch technology offers unprecedented power handling in a micromechanical device with superior electrical performance, size, cost, and reliability as compared to both traditional mechanical switches and solid-state devices. Menlo’s switches are built in a structure smaller than a human hair, yet they have been proven to be capable of handling kilowatts of power – while operating 1000x faster and lasting 1000x longer than typical mechanical switches. Menlo’s micro-mechanical switches bring step-function improvements in performance for systems in medical equipment, military communications, test and measurement instrumentation, industrial automation, 5G communications networks, and more.

Menlo is backed by GE Ventures, with strategic investments from Corning, Microsemi and Paladin Capital Group. GE has invested over 12 years of R&D into Menlo’s Ideal Switch technology, producing 60 patent families and a series of GE-qualified products. Menlo is currently focused on bringing their unique solution to the broader market, expanding development of the technology and its reach across industries.

Menlo is now sampling product from its new manufacturing line and has begun scaling up the production of its unique micro-mechanical switches. For more information, please visit www.menlomicro.com .

About Menlo Micro

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Menlo Micro is reimagining one of the most fundamental building blocks of electronic systems – the electronic switch. The company’s Ideal Switch platform is a game changer for those who design electronic systems, serving multiple industries including next generation 5G mobile networks, industrial IoT markets, battery management, home automation, electronic vehicles and medical instrumentation. Menlo Micro is backed by GE Ventures, with investments from Corning Incorporated, Microsemi Corporation, and Paladin Capital Group. For more information, visit www.menlomicro.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

