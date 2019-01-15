Windstream Enterprise’s new WE Connect portal is all about enhancing the user experience

Services, solutions and self-serve controls on a ‘single pane of glass’

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windstream Enterprise , a leading provider of advanced network communications, announced today that it is launching WE Connect, a unified services portal and mobile app uniquely designed to elevate the customer experience.



/EIN News/ -- WE Connect delivers on the elusive “single pane of glass,” positioning services such as SD-WAN, Cloud Security and OfficeSuite UC® Unified Communications together as solutions, not silos, alongside a rich pallet of self-service controls.

“WE Connect allows customers to get the most out of their Windstream services,” said Layne Levine, president of Windstream Enterprise & Wholesale. “And it does that by delivering powerful, online, self-service controls in a singular, intuitive interface. The result is a user experience unlike any other in its class.”

Users of WE Connect benefit from advanced analytics, customizable dashboards and applied AI/bot technology. WE Connect allows customers to create personalized experiences that align to the way they think and operate, surfacing important information and keeping vital business resources at their fingertips.

“Windstream understands that our customers’ impressions of us will be largely established through digital engagement, and we’ve built the portal to reflect our connect, transform and elevate brand message,” Levine said.



To learn more about the WE Connect portal and how it can benefit your business, view this video .

Windstream Enterprise offers a variety of services including SD-WAN Concierge™ , its proprietary OfficeSuite UC ® , industry-leading Wi-Fi and contact center services. It also offers a range of complementary network and communications solutions including professional services , integrated network security , access, transport and business continuity solutions including Cloud Connect, Wavelength Services with Optical Encryption , Ethernet and Fixed Wireless that are collectively designed to help businesses increase productivity, improve ROI and win. More at windstreamenterprise.com .

About Windstream

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN), a FORTUNE 500 company, is a leading provider of advanced network communications and technology solutions. Windstream provides data networking, core transport, security, unified communications and managed services to mid-market, enterprise and wholesale customers across the U.S. The company also offers broadband, entertainment and security services for consumers and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. Services are delivered over multiple network platforms including a nationwide IP network, our proprietary cloud core architecture and on a local and long-haul fiber network spanning approximately 150,000 miles. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamenterprise.com . Please visit our newsroom at news.windstream.com or follow us on Twitter at @Windstream or @WindstreamBiz .

Media Contact

Sarah C. Davis, 720.529.7611

Sarah.C.Davis@windstream.com

A video accompanying this release is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5e3477f-9f1b-4f7e-8c5d-2f409762b15f



