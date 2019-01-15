Genius Brands International, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. “Genius Brands” (NASDAQ: GNUS), the global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, released a letter to shareholders from Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward. The complete letter follows:

Genius Brands International's (Nasdaq:GNUS) new preschool series, Rainbow Rangers, currently airs in the U.S. on Nick Jr. with the launch of the retail program nationwide in 2019.





RAINBOW RANGERS NIELSEN RATINGS CONTINUE TO SOAR AS NICK JR. VIEWERSHIP OF THE SERIES GROWS

Dear Genius Brands International Shareholders:

We have just received the Nielsen ratings for our latest premiere episode (Sunday, Jan. 6) of Rainbow Rangers on Nick Jr., which generated our highest premiere episode rating to date with 455,000 viewers!

The premiere episodes are broadcast on Sundays at 11:30 AM, and the encore episodes are broadcast Monday through Friday in the afternoon. The average ratings increased 29% across all demos versus the previous top-rated episode of Rainbow Rangers. Retention from our lead in, Shimmer and Shine, against our key demos, Girls ages 2-5 and Boys ages 2-5, increased 142% and 125% respectively. Simply put, this could not possibly be better news! More viewers, more engagement!

The demo split between boys and girls continues to be very even (48-52 split), which again makes Rainbow Rangers a very desirable show across the board.

Products are being manufactured across all categories and are ready for introduction in the marketplace later this year. Anchored by Mattel as our Master Toy partner, we have products in production across all other key categories, including:

Master Publishing

Master Apparel

Sleepwear

Hosiery

Footwear

Cold Weather Accessories

Packaged Underwear

Bags & Backpack

Jewelry & Hair Accessory

Bedding & Bath

Ride-Ons

Bikes, Trike, Scooters & Wagons

Health, Beauty, Cosmetics

Vitamins

Bubble Toys, Magnetic Construction

Stationery, School Supplies

Craft & Activity

Youth Electronics

Toy Novelties

Halloween Costumes & Accessories

Puzzles

Live Touring Stage Show

Our best-in-class licensees are producing over 300 royalty-generating Rainbow Rangers’ products poised to enter the retail marketplace by the end of the year. And, the strong and growing viewership on Nick Jr. points to an increasing appetite by kids for Rainbow Rangers and the coming tsunami of products at retail.

When we look back at the evolution of the Rainbow Rangers brand over the FOUR YEARS it has taken us to go from idea to product on shelf, we can see that this has been a perfect storm.

The best creators together from Disney’s The Lion King and Frozen were recruited to create and develop the property.

The best designer from Disney, Ruben Aquino, was hired to design our characters. (Ruben designed virtually every Disney character from The Little Mermaid to Frozen)

The leading broadcaster, Nickelodeon, was pitched and licensed the series.

The top toy company in girl’s fashion dolls, Mattel, was presented the brand and signed up.

The best-in-class licensees have been signed representing virtually every possible category across kid’s consumer products.

The best broadcast pattern was scheduled by Nickelodeon (Monday through Friday AND an additional weekend broadcast).

The best ratings have been occurring week in and week out since launch. Every week we have grown our lead-in show. Viewership is growing weekly, and there is every reason to believe it will continue.

All of these together point in one direction, and we have every indication at this juncture to expect extraordinary results at retail.

I have been in this business for three decades, and it is rare that I have ever seen a children’s animated brand that has checked all of the above boxes. Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers, Pokémon, Strawberry Shortcake, Barney, Teletubbies, Trolls and more... there have been many billion-dollar kid’s brands, but even amongst these named, it is rare to see all of the above boxes checked.

I look forward to reporting much more great news as we gear up for our retail launch and get ready for next Christmas to be truly a Rainbow Christmas!!!

-Andy

Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), not limited to Risk Factors relating to its patent business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Michael Porter

PLR Investor Relations

212.564.4700 | mike@plrinvest.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcd64b58-d656-424c-aa34-c1a5368de90f



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.