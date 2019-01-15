Brookmount Explorations, Inc. Reports Guidance for Financial Performance in 2018

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Brookmount Explorations, Inc. (“Brookmount”), a Nevada incorporated company (OTC “BMXI”), reported anticipated sales for the fiscal year to 11/30/2018 in excess of $3.5 million, generating profit from operations exceeding $1.5 million. In addition to revenue recorded from sales of gold produced during the year, the final result is anticipated to include approximately $2 million in additional revenue as a result of the arrangement, concluded by The Company during the last quarter, whereby The Company acts as sales agent for a select group of producers in the region. The Company, in conjunction with its auditor ShineWing Australia, is in the process of completing an audit of its operations for the past 2 financial years in order to transition to fully reporting status.

Brookmount conducts its gold mining and processing operations through its Indonesian subsidiary incorporated in Sulawesi Province, Republic of Indonesia, one of Asia’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding economies with extensive reserves of natural resources and minerals including timber, coal, gold and hydrocarbons.

Safe Harbor Statements:

Except for the historical information contained herein, certain of the matters discussed in this communication constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “potential,” “intend,” “seek to,” “plan,” “assume,” “believe,” “target,” “forecast,” “goal,” “objective,” “continue” or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, or events identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding benefits of the proposed license, expected synergies, anticipated future financial and operating performance and results, including estimates of growth. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included in this communication. For example, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the pending transaction, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the pending transaction that could reduce anticipated benefits or cause the parties to abandon the transaction, the ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the negotiations, the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the proposed transaction in a timely manner or at all, risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the proposed transaction, the risk that any announcements relating to the proposed transaction could have adverse effects on the market price of Brookmount’s common stock. All such factors are difficult to predict and are beyond our control. We disclaim and do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this report, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

