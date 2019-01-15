Premier Orthopaedics selects Allscripts to provide connected health IT platform

Orthopaedic group signs strategic agreement to deploy Allscripts Professional EHR™, Allscripts® Practice Management, FollowMyHealth® and full Payerpath® suite of solutions

CHICAGO, Jan. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Orthopaedics has selected Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) as its strategic partner for all of its clinical and financial solutions. Allscripts will integrate its Professional EHR, Practice Management software, consumer/patient engagement platform FollowMyHealth and full Payerpath suite of solutions within the technology Premier currently uses. The combined technology and single platform will make it easier for Premier physicians to integrate information about a patient’s care across the ambulatory care continuum.



/EIN News/ -- Premier Orthopaedics, a regional musculoskeletal leader for more than two decades, is the largest orthopaedic practice in Delaware and Chester counties. The orthopaedic group provides patients with the full spectrum of orthopaedic services; including bone, muscle and joint care. Premier has 72 physicians and surgeons caring for patients in more than 30 physician offices, 16 therapy locations, 3 MRI facilities, and orthopaedic urgent care, as well as providing dedicated athletic trainers, team physicians, and medical support to nearly 30 local high schools and colleges.

Allscripts Professional EHR offers an intelligent, comprehensive EHR solution. Built on an Open, advanced and optimized decision support platform, it provides immediate analysis and insights. Allscripts Practice Management boosts office efficiency and productivity by creating electronic workspaces for appointment and patient flow, collections, claims, denial management and transaction management.

FollowMyHealth makes it easy for patients to stay connected by removing barriers that discourage interaction – like requiring them to log into and out of multiple portals tethered to the different EHRs used by various providers. Patients have a single point of access regardless of an individual provider’s software. Plus, discrete patient-generated data flows directly back to the EHR to automatically populate the medical record.

Payerpath is an internet-based suite of solutions that streamlines steps in an organization's reimbursement cycle, from eligibility verification through patient collection. Payerpath can help clients enhance revenues, simplify communication with payers and patients, improve efficiency and drive practice profitability.

“As Premier continues to grow, building infrastructure to provide the best quality of care is a top priority for us,” said Matt O’Malley, Chief Executive Officer of Premier Orthopaedics. “Allscripts has demonstrated its embrace of open standards and interoperability, the key factor when choosing a strategic partner to provide our health IT solutions.”

“We are honored to be selected by Premier Orthopaedics for this strategic partnership,” said Allscripts CEO Paul Black. “Through this partnership, Premier Orthopaedics physicians will have the clinical, health plan and analytic data they need to further enhance the high-quality care they provide to their patients.”

About Allscripts

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is a leader in healthcare information technology solutions that advance clinical, financial and operational results. Our innovative solutions connect people, places and data across an Open, Connected Community of Health™. Connectivity empowers caregivers and consumers to make better decisions, delivering better care for healthier populations. To learn more, visit www.allscripts.com , Twitter , YouTube and It Takes A Community: The Allscripts Blog .

© 2019 Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

Allscripts, the Allscripts logo, and other Allscripts marks are trademarks of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates. All other products are trademarks of their respective holders, all rights reserved. Reference to these products is not intended to imply affiliation with or sponsorship of Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information contact:

Investors :

Stephen Shulstein

312-386-6735

Stephen.Shulstein@allscripts.com

Media:

Concetta Rasiarmos

312-447-2466

concetta.rasiarmos@allscripts.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.